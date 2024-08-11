Politics
Conservative ministers earned more than $500,000 in severance pay
More than $500,000 in severance pay was paid to ministers leaving their positions under the last Conservative government, with some receiving multiple payments in the same year.
Data covering Whitehall's three largest departments, the Treasury, the Home Office and the Foreign Office, revealed they made 48 payments between 2019 and 2024, totalling 442,000.
Fourteen further severance payments were made by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), totalling $152,000.
The Liberal Democrats have branded the bribes paid to nearly 60 ministers as scandalous and criticised the Conservative Party for crashing our economy while paying out allowances to the ministers concerned.
The data, compiled by the House of Commons Library on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, revealed that total severance pay increased significantly in the 2022-23 financial year, in which the administrations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss collapsed.
During this year, 42 severance payments were made totaling $374,000, almost double the amount paid in all other years since 2019.
The largest payment to a former minister was $20,300 to Lord Ashton of Hyde, the Lords leader who served under Mr Johnson but left the government when Ms Truss came to power in September 2022.
The payment is higher than those paid to previous prime ministers, with Mr Johnson receiving $18,700 in September 2022 and Ms Truss receiving the same amount the following month.
Since 2019, at least four former Conservative ministers have received multiple payments, sometimes from the same department in the same year.
Sajid Javid received a payment of $16,900 when he left the Treasury in February 2020 and the DHSC in July 2022.
Craig Whittaker, who was deputy whip under Mr Johnson and deputy chief whip under Ms Truss, received $4,500 in February 2022 and $8,000 in October 2022 from the Treasury, which manages whips’ payments.
Julie Marson, another former whip to receive two payments, received $4,500 in September 2022 and November 2023 after serving under Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
Steve Double received $4,500 when he left his role as junior Defra minister in September 2022 and received a second payment of $5,600 when he was removed as whip in November 2023.
The party has put forward proposals to prevent MPs who resign for breaching the Ministerial Code, or who are reappointed to government within a year, from claiming severance pay, and to limit payments to ministers who have held office for a reasonable period.
Previous ministers who could have been subject to such rules include former interior minister Suella Braverman, who resigned in October 2022 after admitting breaching the ministerial code.
She was entitled to a severance package after leaving but was reappointed just over a week later when Mr Sunak moved into No 10, and official documents show she repaid the severance pay she was given on her return.
Mr Sunak also repaid the $16,900 payment he was given after his dramatic resignation as chancellor in July 2022, a move that sparked a wave of resignations that ultimately led to Mr Johnson stepping down as prime minister.
Chris Pincher, who resigned as deputy chief whip in June 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct, received an $8,000 payment when he left office.
Other MPs who received allowances during this period include former Home Secretary Priti Patel, who received $16,900 in September 2022, and former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who received the same amount in October 2022 after serving just 38 days in office.
Commenting on the figures, Wera Hobhouse, the shadow Liberal Democrat leader in the House of Commons, said: “Dozens of failed Tory ministers have pocketed huge sums of money while they have collapsed our economy, allowed filthy sewage to flow into our rivers and destroyed the NHS.”
These payments are simply outrageous. We need to change this and end the culture that rewards such massive failure. It is unfair that a failed Conservative minister should be pocketing such large sums.
What allowances are ministers entitled to?
Since 1991, any minister under the age of 65 when he leaves office has been entitled to a severance payment, but only if he is not reappointed to another post within three weeks.
This is usually a quarter of their annual ministerial salary, on top of their basic salary as an MP.
In 2022, a minister was entitled to $65,500 in addition to his salary as an MP. At the end of his mandate, he received a severance payment of $16,900.
Although they are not ministers, the Speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, and their deputies, also receive an additional salary on top of their MP salary. They are entitled to the same level of severance pay.
MPs are entitled to severance pay if they lose their seat in a general election and have been in office for at least two years, but this pay cannot be claimed if they resign as an MP or choose not to stand.
They were entitled to two months of their salary after the 2019 general election, but this amount was increased to four months from 2023.
