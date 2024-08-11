Closing of LIKE 2 festival, Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry apologizes to Jokowi-Siti Nurbaya







Jakarta – Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Alue Dohong has apologized to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya. This apology follows the period of his mandate at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry which is supposed to end. Alue first expressed his admiration for three government figures, namely President Jokowi, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya. Alue alluded to his latest opportunity to get involved in LIKE 2 Festival. “On this happy occasion too. Maybe it's me personally, maybe it's the last LIKE Festival I will participate in. So on this occasion, I would like to apologize to three of my role models, my figures, namely Honorable Mr. President Joko Widodo, Mr. Vice President, Professor Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin and Madam Minister, Professor Siti Nurbaya,” Alue said in her speech at the JCC, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Sunday (8/11/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Alue later apologized while he was deputy minister of environment and forestry. He sent an apology if the performance so far was not optimal. “On this occasion, I would like to apologize to three of my role models, my personalities, namely the Honorable Mr. President Joko Widodo, Mr. Vice President, Professor Kiai Haji Maruf Amin and Madam Minister, Professor Siti Nurbaya,” Alue said. “I apologize if during the almost five years that I have been accompanying them, I have not been optimal in my help with other programs. Also to all of you, I apologize if during all this time I have not helped you much in your tasks,” he added. He also thanked the Ministry of Environment and Forests, practitioners and the environmental community. He hoped that the LIKE 2 festival could be a source of inspiration. “To conclude this speech, I would like to take this good opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the environmental community, the practitioners who were present as well as the detikcom committee and team in particular,” Alue said. “I hope our enthusiasm and hard work together so far can inspire and motivate generations of Indonesians,” he added. (dec/dec)

