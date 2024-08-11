Turkish, Ethiopian leaders speak ahead of crucial talks

Connect with us

Ahead of crucial talks with Somalia in Ankara on Monday, Ethiopia's prime minister said he was seeking access to the sea as part of a mutually acceptable approach.

After a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is acting as mediator between the two sides, Abiy Ahmed said he appreciated the Turkish leaders' efforts to find a breakthrough.

Prime Minister Abiy expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for his support in facilitating a resolution of the misunderstanding between Ethiopia and Somalia, Ahmeds' office said in a message on X.

He stressed the importance of providing Ethiopia, a nation of 120 million people, with access to the sea through a mutually acceptable approach.

Erdogan's office also commented on the phone call, confirming that the two leaders discussed the conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia, in addition to addressing bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Turkish leader suggested that he wanted Ethiopia to affirm its respect for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Stressing that Turkey is continuing its efforts to end tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, President Erdoğan noted that steps to be taken by Ethiopia that would eliminate Somalia's concerns about its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity would facilitate the process, the Turkish President's Office published on X.

The conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia erupted on January 1, when the president of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, and the Ethiopian prime minister signed a historic memorandum of understanding. Under the memorandum, Somaliland officials said they would lease 20 kilometers of sea for 50 years to Ethiopia in exchange for diplomatic recognition.

The Somali government has strongly rejected the deal and accused Ethiopia of violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both Ethiopia and Somaliland have defended the deal as mutually beneficial.

Following a visit to Addis Ababa on August 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday that a second round of negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, originally scheduled for September 2, has been brought forward to August 12.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who heads his country's delegation, left for Ankara on Saturday.

The first round of negotiations in Ankara on July 1, where delegations from both countries did not hold face-to-face meetings, ended without progress.

