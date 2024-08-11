Donald Trump attacks his 'copycat' Kamala Harris for 'stealing' a bill





Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accused his Democratic rival Kamala Harris of being a “copycat” after she pledged to end federal taxes on tips for service industry workers over the weekend.

The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee announced the proposal, which echoes one Trump made earlier this year, at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday. “When I am president, we will continue our fight for America’s working families, including raising the minimum wage and eliminating tip taxes for service and hospitality workers,” Harris said.

Trump immediately responded to the proposal, accusing Harris of copying his policy idea. “Kamala Harris, whose honeymoon period is ending and is starting to get hammered in the polls, just copied my NO TAX ON TIPS policy,” the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Donald Trump on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. The former president accused Kamala Harris of “stealing” his idea after she pledged to cut federal taxes on tips Saturday at a rally in Nevada. Donald Trump on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. The former president accused Kamala Harris of “stealing” his idea after she pledged to cut federal taxes on tips Saturday at a rally in Nevada. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

“The difference is she won't do it, she just wants it for political reasons! It was TRUMP's idea. She has no idea, she can only steal from me,” he added.

In another message, he accused the vice president of having “no imagination whatsoever, as evidenced by her playing 'COPYCAT' with 'NO TAX ON TIPS!'”

Trump outlined his policy proposal at a campaign stop in Las Vegas on June 9. “This is the first time I've said this, and for hotel workers and people who get tips, you're going to be very happy because when I take office, we're not going to tax tips.” [are] “It's a decision-making process,” the former president told the crowd at the rally.

“We're going to do it as soon as we get to office, because it's been a point of contention for years and years and you're doing a great job of serving.”

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., echoed his father's comments, sharing a video of Harris' announcement at Saturday's rally and writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Harris-Walz 2024: Stolen proposals and stolen courage!”

But the idea of ​​ending the federal tip tax is not new, and it did not originate with Trump. In 2012, former Rep. Ron Paul, a Republican who ran for the party’s presidential nomination in 2008 and 2012, announced his own plan to end the federal tip tax. In an op-ed in the Las Vegas Sun, Paul called for a break for the “industry of American workers who are often overlooked by both sides of the never-ending tax debate.”

Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on August 10, 2024. The vice president has pledged to end tip taxes. Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on August 10, 2024. The vice president has pledged to end tip taxes. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

Paul was unable to move forward with his project since the Republican nomination in 2012 went to Mitt Romney, who lost the election to Barack Obama.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump and Harris 2024 campaigns via email Sunday morning, outside of normal business hours.

The idea of ​​eliminating federal taxes on tips for service-sector workers is likely to appeal to voters in the swing state of Nevada, where thousands of casino workers rely on tips.

Despite reported skepticism from union leaders, the proposal has garnered bipartisan support, with Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, and Nevada Democratic Reps. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen expressing support for the policy idea.

According to data from Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight, Harris currently leads in Nevada polls with 44.6% of the vote to Trump's 42.9%.

