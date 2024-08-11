Refusal to hand over the island to the United States led to my ouster





Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused the United States of plotting against her after she refused to hand over a small island in the Bay of Bengal, according to a report in Economic times. “I could have stayed in power if I had given up sovereignty over St. Martin's Island and allowed America to control the Bay of Bengal,” she said in the report, which is based on a message sent through her aides. Sheikh Hasina is currently in New Delhi. Although tiny (barely 3 km²), the island of St. Martin, located just 9 km south of mainland Bangladesh and 8 km west of Burma, is of immense strategic importance due to its geographical location. Any foreign power based there would have a direct line of sight to Bangladesh, Burma and India, and by default, to China, which has built a port in Burma as part of President Xi Jinping’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative. Sheikh Hasina had previously raised the issue of US interest in Saint Martin. According to the Economic Times According to a report, she had told parliament in April that the US was pursuing a regime change strategy in her country. Awami League leaders close to Hasina have blamed the US for the regime change in Dhaka and said a senior US diplomat who visited Dhaka in May was responsible. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, whose term ended in July, is said to have favored the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, one of the leaders named above, the report said. In May, Sheikh Hasina had publicly stated: “If I had allowed a certain country to build an air base in Bangladesh, I would have had no problem.” Plots were being hatched to overthrow her government, she said, referring to a “white man” plot to create a new “Christian country” out of Bangladesh and Myanmar. St. Martin's Island not only lies within Bangladesh's EEZ, giving it access to marine resources such as fish, oil and gas, but also serves as a crucial reference point for Bangladesh's maritime border with Myanmar, securing access to the Bay of Bengal. The island's location near the entrance to the Bay of Bengal makes it a strategic point for the surveillance and control of maritime traffic in the region. If properly developed, it can serve as a hub for regional trade, connecting Bangladesh to Southeast Asia and beyond. It could also serve as a forward operating base for the Bangladesh Navy, enabling it to project its influence in the region, thereby promoting regional cooperation and stability.

