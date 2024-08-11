



Islamabad intends to keep Imran Khan behind bars until 2029, despite overwhelming popular support for ousted prime minister

[Islamabad] It has been a year since Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was jailed. His initial conviction was suspended and he was acquitted in several other cases, but the controversial figure remains behind bars.

Khan, a cricket legend turned politician, served as prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022, when a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition ousted him from power.

Despite severe state harassment after his ouster, Khan has emerged as the country's most powerful and popular opposition figure. In the February 2024 general election, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was the country's largest political force, but government repression and alleged fraud prevented the PTI from gaining a majority in parliament.

In May 2023, Khan was arrested by a large group of police officers and members of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers, sparking riots across the country. Several days after his arrest, the Supreme Court declared Khan's arrest and detention illegal and ordered his release.

A few months later, in August 2023, Khan was convicted of illegally buying and selling state gifts. An Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in prison. Just three days after the guilty verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan banned Khan from holding public office for five years.

PTI members have vowed to continue Khan’s mission in his absence. In the run-up to the February 2024 general election, PTI candidates have been arrested, tortured, and intimidated. Authorities have disrupted PTI campaign rallies and banned the party from using its iconic ballot symbol, a crucial image in a country where 40 percent of the people are illiterate and which uses such pictograms to identify parties. PTI candidates have been forced to run as independents, each under a separate symbol.

Days before the February 8 election, Khan was convicted in three additional cases and sentenced to 10, 14 and seven years in prison, respectively.

Numerous other cases have been brought against him, including treason, illicit marriage, inciting violence against the state and vandalizing military and public property. Khan has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintained his innocence.

In July 2024, the UN Human Rights Council's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention called for Khan's immediate and unconditional release, arguing that his imprisonment was arbitrary and contrary to international law.

The imprisonment of the 71-year-old former Pakistani leader violates at least a dozen articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The imprisonment of the 71-year-old former Pakistani leader violates at least a dozen articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the working group wrote.

The current Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), recently indicated its intention to keep Khan in prison until 2029, citing concerns about economic stability.

Khan's release could lead to increased protests and unrest, something the country cannot afford.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told reporters in Islamabad that many believe Pakistan can only progress if Khan remains in jail for five years.

Khan's release could lead to increased protests and unrest, which the country cannot afford, he warned.

According to political experts, the past year has seen significant changes in the PTI Khans. Many new faces, including lawyers, have emerged at the helm of the party, and several senior leaders have faced legal challenges.

In Pakistan, most major political parties tend to be concentrated around a prominent leader. This dynamic is reflected in the PTI, the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Khan’s influence over PTI supporters was clearly evident in the February general elections. Despite Khan’s imprisonment and the charges he faced, his supporters continued to turn out. They also fiercely rejected leaders who abandoned Khan and ran alone in the elections.

The continued support for Khan and his party has surprised influential circles in Pakistan as well as politicians around the world. American politicians in particular have struggled to understand what Khan’s enduring support for Pakistan means for US-Pakistan relations.

Noureen Akhtar, a political consultant at the Institute of Policy Research in Islamabad, told The Media Line that the continued support for Khan is evidence of the deep bond he has formed with his supporters.

Because of these dynamics, Pakistani policymakers are forced to carefully balance political sentiments with the pursuit of institutional goals, she said.

According to Akhtar, American politicians have mixed views on Khan. Some believe his leadership could strengthen democracy in Pakistan and reduce military interference in politics, while others worry about his anti-American worldview.

Regardless of their individual views on Khan, American politicians are closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan, given the delicacy of the situation and its potential implications.

The solution to Khan's charges depends on legal proceedings, Pakistan's military posture and global political coordinates, involving a balanced combination of judicial relations, public protests and international diplomatic actions, Akhtar said.

Pakistani policymakers understand how difficult it will be to get the population to support anyone other than Khan this time around.

Azeem Khalid, an assistant professor of international relations at New York-based COMSATS University in Islamabad, said Pakistanis have overwhelmingly rallied behind Khan despite government repression and censorship.

Pakistani politicians understand how difficult it will be to gain popular support for anyone other than Khan this time around, he told The Media Line. But those in positions of authority follow their own rules and strategies, and they are still determined to keep the former prime minister behind bars.

He said Khan's prolonged imprisonment had deepened social divisions in Pakistan, with potentially disastrous consequences for the country's society, economy and politics.

The solution to Pakistan's political and economic turmoil lies in establishing a fair democratic system, Khalid said. He called on politicians to address the issues championed by Khan and hold free and fair elections.

He noted that the realization of this ideal scenario seems unlikely in the current political climate in Islamabad.

Adeeb Uz Zaman Safvi, a Karachi-based political analyst who is critical of US policy in South Asia, told The Media Line that Khan's tenure showed the promise of an independent Pakistani foreign policy.

From the American perspective, Pakistan's growing strength and autonomy under Khan have jeopardized American interests regionally and globally, he said.

He accused the US of being behind Khan's ouster, saying Khan's rise was seen as a threat to US strategic objectives. Seeing the broad support for Khan in the 2024 elections, the US was compelled to recognise the will of the Pakistani people, Safvi said.

Adrian Calamel, a New York-based South Asia expert at the Arabian Peninsula Institute, said U.S. support for Khan and calls for greater democracy in Pakistan stem from a misunderstanding of Pakistani political dynamics.

When the US Congress passed a resolution calling for an independent investigation into the Pakistani elections, did any member of Congress remember Khan celebrating the fall of Kabul or his trip to Moscow the next day? [Russian President Vladimir] Putin invaded Ukraine? he asked The Media Line.

He criticized the United States' willingness to provoke diplomatic conflicts on behalf of a man who appeals to Islamists and presents himself as a Pakistani Hugo Chavez.

Once again, Americans will see a Pakistani government claiming free and fair elections and a democratic process, but the reporting will focus on a rigged election and false comparisons to Venezuela, Calamel said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themedialine.org/top-stories/one-year-out-jailed-imran-khan-is-pakistans-choice-repression-could-halt-comeback/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos