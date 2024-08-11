Airlangga Hartarto's Message to Golkar Party After Resigning as Chairman





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Airlangga Hartarto has officially resigned as chairman of the Golkar Party. He said the decision was based on various considerations. One of them is to maintain the integrity of the party. Airlangga advised Golkar to continue to defend democracy. For him, political parties are the pillars of democracy in Indonesia. “We must ensure that our democracy continues to function from one generation to the next,” he said via video on Sunday, August 11, 2024. So far, said the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Golkar has been a source of pride for members and cadres. For 60 years, Golkar has proven its effectiveness as a leading force for democracy in Indonesia. “In the 2024 legislative elections, we jointly increased our party’s achievements by winning 102 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as hundreds, if not thousands, of parliamentary seats at different levels of government from Sabang to Merauke,” he said. He said that Golkar had shed sweat and determination together even during the presidential election for the period 2024-2029. “We also managed to make a great contribution to the victory of the couple of Mr. Prabowo Subianto and But Gibran Raka Buming Raka,” he said. Airlangga said his decision to resign was aimed at ensuring stability in the government transition that would take place in the near future. Airlangga served as chairman of the Golkar DPP for the period 2009-2015. In 2017, he was re-elected as the chairman of Golkar until 2024. According to the schedule, the process of changing the chairman of the Golkar party is expected to be carried out through the implementation of the Golkar National Conference, which will take place in December 2024. He has however announced his resignation effective Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. “So, by saying Bismillahirrohmanirrohim (In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful) and with the guidance of God Almighty, I hereby declare my resignation as the Chairman of DPP Golkar Party,” he said. AISYAH AMIRA WOKANG Editor's Pick: Airlangga Hartarto resigns as Golkar chairman, Observer: There is a clash of forces within the party Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

