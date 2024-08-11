Cline Dion criticizes Donald Trump's use of 'My Heart Will Go On' at rally





Celine Dion's team speaks out against Donald Trump using one of his most famous songs at a campaign rally in Montana.

At Trump and his vice presidential running mate JD Vance's rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, event organizers played a video of Dion performing “My Heart Will Go On,” her 1997 hit from the Titanic soundtrack, according to NBC News.

In a post shared on Dion's X account (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 10, the singer's team responded to the campaign's use of the song.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the statement read.

“This use is in no way authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the statement added, ending with a question to the Trump campaign: “And really, THIS song?”

Dion had previously declined Trump's request to perform at his 2017 presidential inauguration.

This isn't the first time an artist has objected to Trump using his music. During the former president's 2020 reelection campaign, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter after he used the band's song “Fortunate Son” at campaign events, according to Rolling Stone.

Cline Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024.

CIO via Getty

“I wrote this song because as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to not serve our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes,” Fogerty wrote at the time.

“Mr. Trump is a perfect example of both of these problems. The fact that Mr. Trump is also fanning the flames of hatred, racism, and fear while rewriting recent history is further reason to be troubled by his use of my song.”

Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on August 8, 2024.

Joe Raedle/Getty

That same year, Consequence of Sound reported that Phil Collins' team had also sent the Trump campaign a request to stop using “In the Air Tonight” after it was played at a rally in Iowa.

The song’s use was “particularly inappropriate because it was apparently intended to be a satirical reference to COVID-19,” Collins’ attorney wrote at the time. “This reference was made at a time when Iowa was suffering from an acceleration of COVID-19 infections. Mr. Collins does not condone the apparent trivialization of COVID-19.”

The Associated Press previously reported that more artists and the estates of several deceased musicians have objected to Trump's use of their music, including Bruce Springsteen, who rejected his use of “Born in the USA” in 2016, Neil Young, the family of Tom Petty, the estate of Leonard Cohen and the Rolling Stones.

