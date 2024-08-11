Naga group NSCN-IM questions PM Modi's 'silence' on his statement to end conflict in the region





Guwahati: The pro-ceasefire Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Naga issue suggests that he is “running away” from seeking an end to the 77-year-old Naga conflict. The agency said Modi was quick to claim credit for the Centre signing a “framework agreement” with the NSCN-IM in August 2015, but did not utter a word on the Naga conflict even as he entered his third term. “When the framework agreement was formally signed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enthusiasm was uncontrollable for solving the Naga political problem, the longest running political movement in South Asia. In addition to allowing the world to witness the high-level political signing ceremony through a live broadcast, he called on leaders of all major political parties to let them know that he has outdone them in solving the problem. “But in reality, it turned out that he just wanted to take credit in a hurry when it was not due,” NSCN-IM said in its spokesperson, Voice of Nagalimwhich was published on Saturday evening. The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Modi had done nothing beyond the ritual speech of agreement and hence the Nagas were “furious because of his broken words”. Most Naga groups claim they were never part of India and declared “independence” in 1947. They launched an armed movement in which hundreds of Nagas and security forces personnel were killed in the conflict. The violence by Naga groups and the operations of the security forces continued till 1997 when the NSCN-IM agreed to a ceasefire with the Centre and continued negotiations. Agreements were signed in the meantime, but they were declared “null and void” by the NSCN-IM. After years of negotiations, a framework agreement was signed between the NSCN-IM and the Centre on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi, a few months after the Modi government came to power. This agreement was supposed to serve as a basis for signing a final accord to end the Naga conflict. But the divergent interpretation of the framework agreement by the NSCN-IM and the Centre has delayed the process of signing a final accord. The NSCN-IM has made several attempts to convey that its “core demands” like a separate flag and constitution (called Yehjabo) for the Nagas and “integration” of Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast are non-negotiable. But the Centre categorically rejected these demands and suggested that the Nagas use only their flag and constitution symbolically to arrive at a final solution. Published August 11, 2024, 2:27 p.m. EAST

