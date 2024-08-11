Senator draws stark comparison between UK and Pakistan riot trials





Listen to the article ISLAMABAD:

The judicial systems of Pakistan and the United Kingdom were thrust into the spotlight on Saturday when a ruling party member drew a comparison between the two countries' handling of riots: those in the UK following a recent tragic incident in Southport, England, and the May 9 unrest in Pakistan in 2023.

The fatal assault of three girls during a dance class in Southport has sparked the worst unrest in the UK in more than a decade, according to British media reports. The violence, which has spread to cities across England and Northern Ireland, has been fuelled by misinformation and far-right anti-immigration sentiment.

Pakistan, meanwhile, saw violent attacks on key civilian and military installations on 9 May 2023, following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on corruption charges by the Islamabad High Court. While the Pakistani government has declared the day a “Black Day”, trials of those suspected of involvement in the violence are still ongoing, unlike in the UK, where courts have been quick to respond to the unrest.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), compared the judicial responses of the two countries, noting the swiftness of action taken by the British courts. “In the UK, more than 100 people were sent to jail within two weeks of the riots,” Siddiqui noted. “In contrast, those involved in the May 9 riots in Pakistan are not only going unpunished but are even demanding an apology from the state.”

Senator Siddiqui lamented the delay in justice, pointing out that despite the passage of about 15 months, the tragic events of May 9 have still not been resolved. He pointed out that following the Southport incident and a fake social media campaign that followed, British courts were immediately ordered to operate round the clock to handle cases.

“The British justice system responded swiftly, jailing rioters who damaged public and private property in the days that followed, and even denying bail to those who were merely present at the scene of the violence,” Siddiqui said, quoting Justice Francis Rafferty, who noted that “a person's presence at a riot makes them implicated in the riot.”

Read also: PHC refuses to form May 9 commission

In his statement on social media platform X, Senator Siddiqui expressed frustration that the May 9 incident in Pakistan continues to “cry out for justice” as the alleged perpetrators not only evade accountability but also pressure the state to issue an apology.

This statement is linked to the position of the jailed PTI chairman Imran Khan that he deserves an apology for being arrested on the court premises.

Recently, Khan reportedly offered a conditional apology for the May 9 riots if evidence emerged that individuals affiliated with the PTI were involved in the attacks on civilian and military installations.

Meanwhile, the government has criticised Imran Khan and the PTI for deflecting responsibility rather than offering a direct apology for the events of May 9.

