Avantika saves PM's sweets given with love; tells a tearful tale of survival and pain





Meppadi: Avantika, an eight-year-old student of the second grade at Vellarmala School, narrated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with tears in her eyes, the terrifying night of the landslide. “When the earth and water from the landslide flooded our house, my mother and I were swept away. A tree fell on my mother. I was swept away again, but an uncle came to pick me up,” Avantika recounted in a trembling voice as she relived the tragic events. Avantika and her family lived in Padi, Mundakkai, a village that has been devastated by the landslide. Unfortunately, her father Prasobh, mother Vijayalakshmi and brother Ashwin, along with several other family members, are still missing. However, Avantika was not informed of this terrible news. Her grandmother and relatives are yet to inform her. Get latest updates from Mathrubhumi in English The Prime Minister met Avantika during his visit to Dr Moopen Medical College in Meppadi, where she is currently receiving treatment. As she continued to narrate her story, she described the pain she felt that night. “I was with another woman for some time. I had a lot of pain in my head and leg,” she said, the trauma evident in her words. Moved by her story, Prime Minister Modi comforted Avantika by gently patting her on the shoulder. He also asked her several questions about the incident. “I started crying and to console me, he gave me a sweet,” Avantika recalled, her eyes misty with tears. Avantika later shared her experience with her teacher, Anish, from Vellarmala School, who visited her regularly to check on her well-being. She told him how she had carefully kept the sweet under her pillow, choosing not to eat it immediately. “The Prime Minister gave it to me with love,” she explained, cherishing this small token of comfort during such a difficult time.

