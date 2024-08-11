Trump campaign claims it was hacked





Former President Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement Saturday that it had been hacked.

Politico reported earlier Saturday that it had received emails from an anonymous account containing documents from inside Trump's campaign operations.

These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the intent of interfering with the 2024 election and sowing chaos in our democratic process, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNN.

Cheung pointed to a recent report by Microsoft that Iranian operatives had stepped up their attempts to influence and monitor the U.S. presidential election by creating fake news outlets targeting liberal and conservative voters and attempting to hack an unnamed presidential campaign.

On Friday, a new report from Microsoft revealed that Iranian hackers compromised the account of a senior U.S. presidential campaign official in June 2024, which coincides with the time frame close to President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee. This follows recent reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate President Trump around the same time as the Butler, Pennsylvania, tragedy, Cheung said, referring to the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally last month.

Cheung said: “The Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror, as he did during his first four years in the White House. Any media or news organization that reproduces internal documents or communications is doing exactly what it wants to America’s enemies.”

It is not yet clear whether Iran is responsible for the hack. Iran's mission to the UN said it did not believe the reports.

The Iranian government has no intention or motive to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, the mission said in a statement.

When asked whether the Trump campaign had been in contact with law enforcement, a campaign official said he would not discuss such conversations.

The FBI said in a statement that the agency is aware of the media reports and has no further comment or information at this time. CNN has reached out to the Justice Department and the Secret Service for comment.

The White House said Saturday it condemns any attempt at foreign interference in U.S. elections.

As we have said repeatedly, the Biden-Harris administration strongly condemns any foreign government or entity that attempts to interfere in our electoral process or seeks to undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said.

Regarding the specifics of the allegations involving the Trump campaign, the National Security Council deferred to the Justice Department but said the White House takes any reports of such activity very seriously.

Microsoft declined to comment to CNN about the hack beyond its earlier report.

Politico reported that it received emails containing internal communications from a senior Trump campaign official and a research dossier the campaign had compiled on Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. The dossier included what the Trump campaign had identified as Vance’s potential vulnerabilities. The outlet also received part of a research document on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who had been among the contenders to join Trump on the Republican ticket.

Contacted by CNN, Politico said it had no further comment at this time.

In 2016, days before the Democratic National Convention, WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 emails from the Democratic National Committee’s server. Those emails included comments from committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz suggesting the committee was favoring Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primaries. Wasserman Schultz resigned following the leak. Officials later said they believed the cyberattack was linked to Russia.

After the hack, Trump publicly encouraged Russia to hack Clinton's private server and release her emails. He later said he was joking.

Trump has regularly attacked Clinton for using a private email server while she was secretary of state and led his supporters in chants of “Lock her up!” at his campaign rallies. A federal investigation was launched into Clinton’s email handling, but she has never been charged with any crime.

