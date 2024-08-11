Kumar Sanu Shares Clarification Message Against Deepfake Video, Says He NEVER Sang For Former Pakistani PM India TV





Image Source: INSTAGRAM Kumar Sanu Shares Clarifying Message Against Deepfake Video

It has been claimed that famous Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu sang for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. A video of him also went viral on social media and gained a lot of attention. The singer himself has now come forward on this matter. In a social media post, he claimed that he did not sing for the former Pakistani Prime Minister. He became a victim of a doctored video. Not only this, he also appealed to the Indian government to take strict action.

Kumar Sanu's Message

Kumar Sanu shared a screenshot of a PTI news agency article. It read, “I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice. It has been created using AI (Artificial Intelligence).” The singer also wrote, “Some people are trying to defame me. People should believe it, so I want to make my fans understand that this news is completely fake. This is a misuse of technology, which is a serious matter. I request the Indian government to take immediate steps to prevent the misuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let us all together stop the spread of misleading and false information.”

See the article here

Fans expressed their trust in the singer's post and wrote that they had full confidence in their favorite singer and were aware that it was a fake video. One user wrote, “We trust you. We don't believe in such rumors until they are officially confirmed.” Another user wrote, “We are aware of the truth and are with you.” One user wrote, “Rest assured, we have full confidence in you.”

It is known that in a fake video that went viral on social media, Kumar Sanu was shown singing a song at a music festival related to the release of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, upon fact-checking, it emerged that the viral video was of a concert by Kumar Sanu, which took place in Brisbane this year. The video was edited using AI. Kumar Sanu is not the first celebrity to become a victim of deepfake. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif were also victims of such edited videos.

Also Read: Sunny Kaushal's Rumored Girlfriend Sharvari And Sister-in-Law Katrina Kaif All Praise For His Acting In PAHD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/kumar-sanu-shares-clarification-post-against-deepfake-video-says-he-never-sang-for-pakistan-s-former-pm-2024-08-11-946371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos