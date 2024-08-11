Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach resigns, Coe considers candidacy DW 08/11/2024

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has announced that he will not seek a third term.

“New times call for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer told the 142nd IOC General Assembly in Paris on Saturday evening, before the Olympics close on Sunday.

“I know this decision will disappoint many of you,” he told IOC members. “But it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement.”

Bach, an Olympic gold medallist in team fencing in 1976, has been IOC president since 2013, the first Olympic champion to be elected to the post.

An extension of his mandate for a third term and beyond 12 years would have entailed a change to the Olympic Charter, something Bach had considered doing as recently as the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai in October 2023.

But he has now decided to change his mind, saying that “at my age I am no longer the best captain” and that he had listened to “the advice of my family”.

Bach: He advocated sustainability but courted dictators

During his tenure, Bach was recognized for emphasizing the importance of sustainability in the bids for the Summer and Winter Games with his “Olympic Agenda 2020.” He enjoys widespread support from the world federations that receive and depend on the IOC’s funding. Under Bach’s leadership, the IOC has prided itself on investing 90 percent of its revenues in sport.

But the German has also been criticized, especially in the West, for courting authoritarian leaders and dictators, including Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in 2018 and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

He has also been accused of turning a blind eye to Russian state-sponsored doping and has been criticised for his apparent reluctance to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“By announcing his retirement, Bach is taking a different approach to the ruling elites he is accused of being close to,” the German newspaper commented. Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper, reacting to current events.

“Because that is also part of his legacy: his cozy relationship with Putin, an inadequate investigation into Russian doping and his embarrassing rapprochement with Kim are big stains on his jacket.”

Sebastian Coe (centre), World Athletics chief executive, is a likely candidate to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president. Photo: Michael Kappelle/dpa/picture alliance

IOC: Who could succeed Thomas Bach?

After announcing his resignation, Bach's potential successors will begin to jostle for position ahead of elections at the 143rd IOC Session in Athens, Greece, in March 2025.

Some observers have predicted that former Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry (40) or former Aruban synchronized swimmer Nicole Hoevertsz (60) would become the first female IOC president.

Another contender could be World Athletics chief executive Sebastian Coe, who has potentially set his sights on Sunday's race.

“I've always made it clear that if the opportunity presented itself, I would seriously consider it,” Coe said at a news conference following the Olympic track and field competition. “The opportunity has presented itself and it's clear that I have to consider it.”

Coe: 'I've been involved in the Olympic movement for most of my life'

Lord Coe, Britain's double Olympic 1,500 metres champion and chairman of the London 2012 Olympic organising committee, said his experience spoke for itself but insisted there were plenty of other qualified candidates.

“I've been involved in the Olympic movement for most of my life,” he said.

“I have presided over an Olympic Games from the bids to the delivery and for two years after that. I have had the privilege of participating in two Olympic Games, I have chaired a national Olympic committee and now I have the best job in the world, I am president of the number one Olympic sport.”

“These are experiences that, if put together, could be beneficial for this position. But there are other potential candidates who have good qualifications for this position.”

At 67, Coe's age could be a disadvantage for an IOC that technically does not allow new members aged 70 and over and has spoken of the need for an injection of younger officials.

Bach himself spoke of the challenges posed by the “digital tsunami” approaching Olympic shores.

“We are a diverse group of people, people from all over the world,” Coe said.

“There are talented members. They need to be welcomed. I think members need to be able to count on a wide range of qualified and quality people.”

mf/rmt (Reuters, AFP)