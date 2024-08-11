PM Modi steers clear of Naga issue, says NSCN (IM)





In an editorial published in the latest edition of its organ Nagalim Voices, the NSCN (IM) said that his cowardice in implementing the Framework Agreement (FA) has done immense damage to his credibility as the Nagas are furious over his broken words as he has done nothing beyond the ritual speech of the agreement. He wonders how long he will continue to play his game of delaying tactics while the world continues to watch him in amazement. TFM Office In the latest edition of its newsletter Nagalim Voices, the NSCN (IM) did not mince words when it criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delaying the Indo-Naga peace process. In the July-August edition of the newsletter, it said Modi lacked the courage to stick to his conviction. The editorial writes, “The harsh truth is that Narendra Modi is running away from the Naga issue as he is yet to utter a single word as he begins his third term as Prime Minister. His cowardice in implementing the Framework Agreement (FA) has done immense damage to his credibility as the Nagas are furious at his broken words as he has done nothing beyond the ritual speech of the agreement. In truth, he has accepted the political identity of the Nagas with sovereign rights. But he simply did not have the courage to stand up for his convictions.” He stressed that the NSCN (IM) has entered into a ceasefire with the Indian government with a commitment to safeguard the historical and political rights of the Nagas and never allow another treasonous deal as witnessed in the Indo-Naga history. The editorial said that the historic Framework Agreement is an achievement in honouring the promise. Given the complexity of the Naga political issue, it took us not less than five years to get the Government of India to acknowledge the unique history and position of the Nagas and another 13 years to sign the historic Framework Agreement. This is a significant step for the Nagas towards the final solution, the editorial said. The NSCN (IM) recalled that when the free trade agreement was formally signed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his uncontrollable enthusiasm for solving the Naga political issue, the longest running political movement in South Asia. He noted that besides making the world witness the live telecast of the high-level political signing ceremony, he called the leaders of all major political parties in India to let them know that he has outdone them in resolving the Naga issue. But in reality, it turns out that he just wants to take credit in a hurry, when he does not deserve it. A man in a hurry and without action, while his promises have gone up in the air after the dust of the prestigious ceremony settled in his court, the NSCN(IM) said. NSCN(IM) wonders how long it will continue to play this game of delaying tactics, while the world continues to watch in amazement!

