Amid UK riots, religious diversity and debate with Imran Khan





Blasphemy vs. Freedom of Speech

If India is determined to crack down on attempts to curb free speech in the name of protecting religious sensitivities, it could take a leaf out of Britain's book.

British teachers should be given legal protection from accusations of blasphemy, on the grounds that no religion is safe from criticism.

Schools will receive new statutory guidance guaranteeing teachers' right to freedom of expression. Headteachers will no longer be able to automatically suspend staff or pupils in response to blasphemy complaints from religious groups.

The guidance will clarify that schools have no obligation to consult parents about content that may offend certain religious groups, nor any duty to consult religious or community groups.

The government source said new legal safeguards were needed to protect teachers from intimidation or threats following a series of cases of alleged blasphemy.

Among these cases, a teacher was forced into hiding after showing his students a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad. He had to leave his home with his partner and children and is still living under a new identity, to protect himself and his family.

In another case last year, four boys were suspended from school after complaints that they had slightly damaged a copy of the Koran. This led Suella Braverman, then home secretary, to introduce a code of conduct for police to protect freedom of expression.

A senior government source said: “We have no blasphemy laws. And we must resist any attempt to impose them on our teachers through intimidation or threats.”

Perhaps the religious sensitivity brigade in India could take note.

