Turkey's invasion threats must be taken 'very seriously': Cypriot official

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's recent threat to invade Israel should not be taken lightly and betrays Ankara's continued regional ambitions, a Cypriot official said.

“Any threats that are made publicly must be taken very, very seriously here and we believe that the international community cannot ignore or neglect these threats,” Konstantinos Letymbiotis, an official spokesman for the Cypriot government, told Fox News Digital.

“History itself has proven that respect for international law is fundamental and it goes without saying that we must all firmly commit to it,” Letymbiotis said. “Unfortunately, as a country, we have been suffering for 50 years a continuous increase in the illegal occupation of 37% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey.”

“We know exactly the consequences of an illegal invasion and we take every threat very seriously,” Letymbiotis said.

In late July, Erdoğan suggested to his party that Turkey “must be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things to Palestine” and, furthermore, “just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we could do the same thing as them.”

The comments drew a sharp rebuke from Israel, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz comparing Erdoan to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, saying Erdoan should “remember what happened there and how it ended,” referring to Saddam Hussein's execution by hanging in 2006.

Asked about the Turkish president's remarks, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in the United States told Fox News Digital: “Turkey has no problem with the Israeli people. Our problem is with the brutal acts and irresponsible measures of the current extremist Israeli government.”

Letymbiotis argued that part of the problem is that the world no longer has “so-called frozen conflicts” and that this is becoming “more evident than ever, and particularly in our region” with increasingly intense fighting.

With regard to Turkey specifically, Letymbiotis points to the ongoing “Turkification” of parts of Cyprus, with the renaming of geographical sites and the “systematic destruction” of cultural and historical heritage, as one of the main indicators that Turkey seeks to exert influence and control rather than any altruistic motivation.

“This is in the context of Turkish revisionism, expansionism in the neo-Ottoman approach,” Letymbiotis said. “This is not the first time we see this kind of approach from Turkey.”

“In the case of the region and especially in the case of the narrative that Turkey and President Erdoğan have specifically adopted, we must also emphasize the timing of pursuing this narrative and the position adopted at a time when the government of the President of the Republic of Cyprus itself is making intensive efforts to resume negotiations,” he added.

Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and divided it along ethnic lines at a time when the island was seeking unity with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence, and although Cyprus is an island Member of the European Union only the South benefits from all the advantages of full membership.

Cyprus has in turn reached out to other nations, such as Armenia, which have recently felt the brunt of Turkey's regional ambitions: Karabakh, as Erdoan has called it, was an enclave of about 120,000 Armenians who lived in Azerbaijan until they were expelled from the country last year and their land seized by Baku.

Cyprus has also played a key role in the US plan to deploy humanitarian aid to Gaza, as Israel continues its operations in the country. In March, the European Union and the United States established a sea route that would leave Cyprus and deliver aid to ports in the Gaza Strip.

“The Cypriot initiative will allow for increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, after a security check in line with Israeli standards,” Lior Haiat, a former spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said on the social media platform X in March.

Letymbiotis hopes that this cooperation, born from the “best period” of relations between Cyprus and the United States, will continue to improve the country's position and its global perception, leading to further advances.

“Our relations with the United States are based on mutual trust,” Letymbiotis said. “The United States no longer views Cyprus only through the prism of the Cyprus problem, but also as a reliable and stable partner.”

“The role of Cyprus and its level of cooperation has been greatly highlighted both by the evacuations of citizens in crisis in the region and by the very important national initiative that created the maritime border to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

He lamented, however, that Turkey remains a problem because of its membership in NATO, where the country can use its veto power in worrying ways, such as when Sweden had to acquiesce to Ankara's demands before Erdogan agreed to allow it to join the alliance.

“Seeing how Ankara is behaving on the issue of Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, imagine what would happen in the case of Cyprus if we were to ask for membership, an issue that Turkey does not even want to discuss,” he said.

The Turkish embassy did not respond to multiple inquiries from Fox News Digital regarding the Cyprus spokesperson's comments at the time of publication.

Caitlin McFall of Fox News Digital and The Associated Press contributed to this report.