This news is fake, a lie!: Kumar Sanu denounces a deepfake video of him singing for former Pakistani PM Imran Khan





Bollywood singer Kumar Sonu recently fell victim to a deepfake. The singer has denounced a fake video of him that is circulating widely on social media and falsely claims that he performed at an event hosted by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The fake video, which shows the famous Bollywood singer performing at an event, has garnered a lot of attention online. The clip was widely shared, with the claim that he was performing for former cricketer Imran.

After coming to know about the fake video, Sanu was quick to clarify. Taking to his Instagram account, Sanu shared a screenshot of news agency PTI's fact-check article on the viral video.

The singer said the voice in the video was not his: “I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice. It was created using AI (artificial intelligence).”

Asking the government to take immediate action, the singer added, “Some people are trying to defame me. People should believe it, so I want to make my fans understand that this news is completely fake. This is misuse of technology, which is a serious issue. I request the Indian government to take immediate action to prevent the misuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let us all together put a stop to the spread of misleading and false information.”

The edited clip in question shows Sanu performing at an event and raising his voice to demand Khan's release. Several fact-checking articles have revealed that the voice was manipulated in the clip.

This is not the first time the singer has spoken out about artificial intelligence and claimed it is a threat. He has previously spoken out about protecting his vocal rights and preventing potential abuses that people could do using artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the singer confirmed that he has taken legal steps to prevent any use of his voice without his consent. “I recently went to the US to perform a series of concerts. My next step will be to approach the court and get an order like this. Today’s technology is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think it’s right. One has to protect oneself through such methods. AI is dangerous,” he said.

Kumar is one of the most popular Indian singers and has given several hit songs like 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and 'Aap Ka' Aana Dil Dhadkana' from Kurukshetra.

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specializes in everything related to the world of showbiz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bollywood/news-this-news-is-fake-a-lie-kumar-sanu-slams-deepfake-video-of-him-singing-for-ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-749232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos