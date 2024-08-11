Politics
China plans to open new 'super embassy' in central London after Labour election victory
China has resurrected a controversial plan to build a “super embassy” in the heart of London.
Beijing saw its approach to building the megastructure – on the site of what was once the Royal Mint – pushed back to 2022 by Tower Hamlets council, but revived its grand idea just weeks after Labour's July 5 election victory.
At the time, Chinese urban planners called the council's rejection “groundless” and having “no basis in urban planning policy” – but the country put the original plans back on the table in an attempt to change officials' minds.
The plans he is implementing are the same as those originally submitted, but the two-year gap between their rejection and relaunch has sparked speculation that Xi Jinping's men were waiting for a Labour government to arrive before trying again.
China's new 'super embassy' to be located outside the Tower of London
CBRE/Google/Wikimedia Commons
Their approach may not be without merit: the Starmer government has already pushed for a reset of international relations with France and Europe as a whole, while Foreign Secretary David Lammy has pledged to conduct a “full audit” of the UK’s relationship with China.
China had accused the former Conservative government of failing to meet its diplomatic obligations when the plans were first rejected, although embassy construction is a council matter, so another rebuttal could see Lammy's reset plans come under pressure within weeks of taking office.
Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: “China doesn't do anything by chance. China will now try to do it with the Labour government, to see if they can be persuaded to give them the embassy they want.”
“If [China] “If the country wants an embassy, it should be far from the city center, as the United States has done and as other countries do.”
LEARN MORE ABOUT CHINA:
The new site (pictured) would dwarf the country's current facility in Marylebone
CBRE
The “super-embassy”, which overlooks the Tower of London and is located near London's business centres of the City and Canary Wharf, would span more than 620,000 square feet and include hundreds of offices, homes and a “cultural exchange” outpost.
The Royal Mint site, already owned by the Chinese government, is about three miles east of Westminster and would dwarf the country's current facility in Marylebone, west of the capital.
Former Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said: “There is no justification for an embassy to be expanded tenfold unless it is attempting to extend its powers well beyond the norms of routine diplomacy, which would undoubtedly include clandestine activities.”
The plans have also been criticised by local residents. Tower Hamlets council received more than 50 objections to China's initial plan, citing concerns about security and possible protests at the embassy gates.
Tower Hamlets council received more than 50 objections to China's initial plan
Reuters
And residents' concerns do not appear to be unfounded: in 2022, pro-democracy protesters outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester were publicly beaten by a gang of men who appeared to be coming from inside the building.
The incident was on the minds of some Tower Hamlets residents, who feared that the “super embassy” was being used as a “secret police station” by the Chinese authorities.
A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council said: “A new planning and listed building application has been submitted to develop an embassy on the Royal Mint Court site.
“The planning team is currently reviewing the application and public consultation has begun. At this stage we have not yet set a date for the committee meeting.”
