Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in six different polls in three key states





Kamala Harris recently overtook Donald Trump in six different polls, signaling a major shift in the race heading into the 2024 election. On Saturday, the Democratic nominee surged ahead in three key states: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where voter sentiment has shifted dramatically in her favor. These states, which played a crucial role in the 2020 election, now appear to be tilting in Harris’ favor, giving her a crucial advantage.

(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of archival images created on August 3, 2024 shows US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking on March 26, 2024. (AFP) Harris leads Trump in multiple polls

Six national polls have Kamala Harris leading the presidential race by margins ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 percentage points, Newsweek reports. The vice president-turned-presidential candidate officially registered for the election on July 21, after President Joe Biden endorsed her and decided to withdraw from the race. Earlier polls had shown Harris outpacing Biden in some matchups against Trump.

Currently, RealClearPolitics shows Harris beating Trump by a very narrow margin, with a lead of 0.5 points – 47.6% to 47.1% in the six polls analyzed.

What polls show Harris ahead of Trump?

New York Times polls show Harris slightly ahead at 48 percent, while former President Trump is close behind at 47 percent, meaning Harris has a one-point lead. But things change when you add independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into the mix. In that case, the gap between Harris and Trump increases to 2 points, with Harris at 45 percent, Trump at 43 percent, and Kennedy getting 5 percent of the vote.

Overall, Harris leads Trump by 1.6 percentage points, but both are behind when third-party votes are counted in the White House vote total. FiveThirtyEight and 270toWin both say Harris is ahead by 2 percentage points (45.6% to Trump's 43.5%) and (47.5% to Trump's 45.5%) and Kennedy is garnering about 5% of the vote.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania rally behind Harris

The Democratic candidate made a splash by choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. The choice of Tim Walz, a highly respected American political figure, stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s more controversial choice of JD Vance as his running mate. A New York Times and Siena College poll shows that if the election were held today, 50% of people who say they would vote in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would choose Harris, but 46% in each state would vote for Trump.

Nate Silver's Silver Bulletin poll gives Harris a 2.5-point lead over Trump, while The Hill shows her trailing by 0.2 points.

