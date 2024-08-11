Inside Madonna's Relationship With Son Rocco Ritchie After Tense Custody Battle

The Madonna His son Rocco Ritchie celebrates his 24th birthday on August 11 and he has accomplished a lot in the past few years.

Rocco turned his passion for art into a career and is now a painter after studying at Central Saint Martins in London before transferring to the Royal Drawing School.

In April, he unveiled his latest collection, called “Pack A Punch,” inspired by Muay Thai fighters, at the Miami Design District and was supported by his very famous mother and siblings.

Although Madonna and Rocco now have a close relationship, it reportedly fell apart after her divorce from Guy Ritchie in 2008.

Child custody battle

In 2015, Rocco was traveling with his mother on her Rebel Heart tour, but their relationship reportedly became strained because he wanted to attend a traditional school, so he left the tour to move in with his father in London.

At the end of the year, Madonna and Guy engaged in a custody battle over Rocco, where he is said to be living. The singer filed a lawsuit, alleging that Rocco had been unlawfully detained in the UK after visiting his father.

Madonna spent this Christmas in New York with her other children while Rocco remained in the UK with his father.

The pressure that Rocco's absence put on Madonna was evident and in March 2016, she dedicated a rendition of “La Vie en Rose” to him during a performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

“There is no love stronger than a mother for her son, and if I talk about him too much, I will cry,” she told the crowd. “I hope he hears this somewhere and knows how much I miss him.”

During this time, Rocco appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” but shared few details about his broken relationship with his mother.

“She’s a good mother. Yes,” Rocco said. “That’s all I have to say. She’s very strict, but in a good way.”

Madonna and Guy eventually settled the custody issue, and it was decided that Rocco would stay in the UK with his father and attend school.

Rocco later admitted that living in London “had a huge effect on me”.

“It was the perfect moment; I was going from adolescence to youth and it pushed me to focus on my passion but also to get out of my comfort zone,” he said. Vogue Hong Kong.

Close connection with Madonna

After their reconciliation, Madonna and Rocco share a close bond and she is very supportive of his work.

Following his Miami exhibit, Madonna shared her pride in her son's accomplishments in a glowing Instagram post. “So happy to have the evening off to enjoy my son Rocco's latest collection of paintings titled 'Pack A Punch' inspired by Muay Thai fighters. @miamidesigndistrict,” she shared with her followers.

On his 23rd birthday last year, Madonna paid a heartfelt tribute to Rocco, writing on Instagram: “Happy birthday dear Rocco. From the day you were conceived, life with you has been an adventure.

“From your premature birth to your love of skateboarding, dirt bikes, breakdancing, parkour, graffiti and all the adrenaline pumping activities! You've probably given me more trouble than any other person on the planet.”

She added: “Nothing gives me more joy than watching you grow as an artist!”

Rocco also supports his mother and in October last year he joined her on stage in Stockholm, Sweden during her Celebration tour.