Trump campaign claims its internal messages were hacked by Iran





Donald Trump's campaign said some of its internal communications were hacked and suggested it was targeted by Iranian agents.

US news site Politico reported on Saturday that it had received campaign documents by email, including internal research conducted on Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

The documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the aim of interfering with the 2024 election, a campaign spokesperson told the BBC.

Politico said it had confirmed the authenticity of the documents. The BBC has not independently verified the claims.

The campaign did not provide further details or any evidence linking the document leak to Iranian hackers or the Iranian government.

The statement comes a day after Microsoft released a report saying Iranian hackers targeted the campaign of an unnamed U.S. presidential candidate in June.

Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) said the campaign was sent as a spear phishing email, a message designed to appear trustworthy in order to trick the target into clicking on a malicious link.

Over the past few months, we have seen the emergence of significant influence activity by Iranian actors, the MTAC report said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the June hacking attempt cited in the MTAC report coincides with the timing of President Trump's selection of a vice presidential nominee.

Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror, as he did during his first four years in the White House, Mr. Cheung said.

Politico said it began receiving emails in late July from someone identifying himself only as Robert and using an AOL email account.

The outlet said the Vance dossier was 271 pages long and was based on publicly available information about Vance's background and statements. The email account also sent part of a research paper on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was also a vice presidential candidate, it added.

Presidential campaigns routinely conduct research on potential vice presidential candidates to ferret out any potentially embarrassing revelations. Politico reported that some of Vance’s past — and well-known — criticisms of Trump were labeled in the document as “potential vulnerabilities.”

The Microsoft report notes: “Iranian influence operations conducted through cyberattacks have been a consistent feature of at least the last three U.S. election cycles.”

Microsoft released a similar report during the 2020 election, claiming that Iranian hackers had targeted presidential campaigns.

U.S. security sources have also warned of an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, unrelated to last month’s attempted shooting in Pennsylvania. And on Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department charged a Pakistani man suspected of having ties to Iran with plotting to assassinate U.S. officials, potentially including the former president.

The BBC has contacted Iranian officials for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4ge30ze4dpo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos