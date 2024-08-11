PM Modi releases 109 climate-resilient seeds, engages with farmers





In a bid to improve agricultural productivity as well as farmers' income, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient and bio-fortified crop varieties of 34 agricultural and 27 horticultural crops. Unlike other occasions, PM Modi also sought feedback and advice from farmers who had gathered for the event at Pusa Institute, Delhi. The prime minister wanted to know the results of climate-resilient varieties and asked if other farmers were also interested in adopting these varieties, said Kulwant Singh, a farmer from Jalalpur Karira in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, who was invited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to interact with Modi. Also read: Savannah Seeds launches new solution to promote direct seeding of rice Rice crops can be sown in coastal areas

The 109 crop varieties developed by ICAR include cereals, millets, fodder crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane and cotton, while horticultural crops include fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers and medicinal plants. Modi congratulated the scientists for developing them. Among the nine commercialized rice varieties, CR Dhan 416, developed by the National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, is moderately resistant to brown spot, rice blast, sheath rot, rice tungro disease and glume discoloration, as well as brown leafhopper, grasshopper and stem borer. It can be grown in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat. It can also thrive in coastal areas with a yield potential of 4.9 tonnes/hectare and a time frame of 125-130 days. Another cereal, Pusa Gehun Sharbati, is an open-pollinated wheat variety developed by the ICAR Regional Station, Indore, with a yield potential of 3.3 tonnes/hectare at maturity of 110 days. It is heat and drought tolerant, has been biofortified with higher zinc content (40.0 ppm), is resistant to leaf and stem rust and can be grown in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the plains of Tamil Nadu. Also read: Seeds of Change: How Organics in Agriculture are Reshaping Agricultural Sustainability Prime Minister stresses importance of natural farming

Subhash Deswal, a retired Indian Army colonel who grows carrots in Sikandrabad area of ​​Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, suggested that the government set up village-level packaging centres. Such a move, he added, could boost farmers' incomes. According to an official statement, Modi stressed the importance of value addition in agriculture while discussing with farmers the importance of new crop varieties. The farmers present said that the new varieties will benefit them as they help reduce input costs, the statement said. The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of millet and highlighted the transition of people towards nutritious diet. He also spoke about the benefits of natural farming in view of the growing demand. Further, Modi suggested that Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) should proactively inform farmers about the benefits of new varieties being developed every month to create awareness among them. SHARE Copy link

Published on August 11, 2024

