JD Vance wants to build an international order where China can be controlled





Washington: Identifying China as both a competitor and an adversary, Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance said on Sunday that his party wants to establish a strong international framework within which the United States can “check” Beijing. I think they're both right, and I think what we want to do here is build the kind of international order in which we can control China, Vance told CBS in an interview when asked whether he viewed Beijing as a competitor or an adversary. We don't want to go to war with China, but they're certainly an adversary… for example, the Chinese know they're making tons of fentanyl, they're letting it come into our country. (Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate) Kamala Harris has done nothing about it, Vance said on Face the Nation. He said Harris should use her diplomatic and economic influence over the Chinese to stop them from manufacturing fentanyl, which is smuggled into Mexican drug cartels and then shipped to the United States. In response to a question, Vance said China needed to be warned about this. “You go to Beijing, you talk to President Xi Jinping and you tell him that your entire economy is going to collapse if you don’t have access to American markets. You have to take this fentanyl seriously or we’re going to impose heavy taxes and economic sanctions for not following our laws and not helping us stem the flow of this deadly poison,” he said. It is unlikely to have an impact on the U.S. economy, Vance said. “I think we have a powerful economy, with the best workers in the world. If we have to have a trade war with China, we will have it and we will win it, but we cannot do what Kamala Harris has done, which is be so terrified of using the economic power that we have that she is not even willing to stop the flow of this deadly poison into our country,” he said. Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets along well with world leaders, and there's nothing wrong with him complimenting them as people if it makes him more effective diplomatically, according to the Ohio senator. If you actually have good relationships with people and they trust you to keep your word. You have to remember that Democrats, including Kamala Harris, criticized Donald Trump for his good relationship with Vladimir Putin. Now, when Donald Trump was president, Vladimir Putin did not invade another country. … So maybe they should take a leaf out of Trump's book on diplomatic legitimacy, because I think Donald Trump accomplished a lot because world leaders respected him, Vance said. Published August 11, 2024, 3:56 p.m. EAST

