Roya News | His Majesty discusses with Erdogan violations of Israeli occupation





His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, according to the Royal Hashemite Court's Twitter account. His Majesty stressed the need for continued and close coordination between the two countries to put an end to the violations of the Israeli occupation in East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. His Majesty King Abdullah II affirmed that the Israeli occupation authorities' neglect of international calls to end violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the residents of Jerusalem constitutes a challenge and a violation of international law and humanitarian law. His Majesty and Erdogan stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in opposing the illegal practices and dangerous provocations of the Israeli occupation in Jerusalem. During the call, His Majesty and Erdogan also discussed the steps taken by Jordan to mobilize an active Arab, Islamic and international position to confront the violations committed by the Israeli occupations in Jerusalem, in addition to the Kingdom's support to consolidate the steadfastness of the Jerusalemites on their land and in their homes while protecting their rights. His Majesty also stressed that Jordan will continue to exert all necessary efforts to protect the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite guardianship over them.

