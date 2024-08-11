Celine Dion criticizes Donald Trump for playing her song at campaign rally





Celine Dion's heart will live on, but her music played at Donald Trump rallies certainly won't.

On Saturday, the Canadian superstar posted a statement on Instagram calling out the Republican presidential candidate for releasing a video of her performing My Heart Will Go On at a recent campaign stop without her permission.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. were notified of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” it reads. “This use is in no way authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

The statement concluded: “And really, THIS song?”

Celine Dion; Donald Trump.

Emma McIntyre/Getty; James Devaney/GC Images

Celine Dion isn't wrong. After all, “My Heart Will Go On” is widely known for being the Oscar-winning theme song to James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic, which chronicles the sinking of the ship in 1912. Many online were quick to point out the hilarious use of the song at a campaign event, with one fan even calling it “the perfect song to play for this sinking ship.”

This isn't the first time that Celine Dion and Donald Trump's worlds have collided. According to The Wrap, she was asked to perform at the former US president's inauguration in 2016, but she declined the offer.

At the time, a representative for Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn, who reportedly told Trump he might bring Dion to the event, told Entertainment Weekly that he “was not asked to book specific artists for the inauguration, and he never committed to finding specific artists.” Instead, Trump’s inauguration featured performances by 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, among others.

With the Montana rally, Dion joins a long list of artists who have publicly criticized Trump for using their music at his rallies. In April, the estate of the late Irish singer-songwriter Sinad O'Connor blasted her for playing her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” at several events, noting that “it is no exaggeration to say that Sinad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone she herself referred to as a 'biblical devil.'”

Other artists who have denounced Trump for using their music include Pharrell, Johnny Marr of the Smiths, Adele, Guns N Roses, Aerosmith, Neil Young, Rihanna, Ozzy Osbourne, Nickelback, Linkin Park, the Rolling Stones, Village People, Panic! at the Disco, Queen, REM, and the estates and families of Tom Petty, Laura Branigan, Prince and George Harrison. Yet Trump has continued to play many of their songs without permission at his events.

