Joe Biden Admits He Can't Say His Age: It's Hard for Me





Joe Biden admitted he couldn't say how old he was in his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. The 81-year-old said he found it difficult to say this as he reflected despairingly on the reality of his old age. Speaking to CBS News, Biden said he sees himself as a transitional president and that stepping down is in Democrats' best interest because it gives them the best chance of defeating his Republican foe, Donald Trump. “When I first ran, I saw myself as a transitional president,” Biden said. Joe Biden delivered his first speech on CBS CBS I can't even say how old I am, it's hard for me to say what I'm saying. But things have moved so fast that it hasn't happened. As much as it's been a great honor to be president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do the most important thing that anyone can do, which is we must, we must, we must defeat Trump. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS Concerns about Joe Biden's age began to emanate from within his own party, and the problem was only compounded by a poor showing in the debate against Trump in June. Trump mockingly said Biden did not know what he was saying after finding one particular response from the US president difficult to decipher. After dropping out of the race, Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. He said in the interview that many of his fellow Democrats had expressed concern about what his presence on the ballot meant for their prospects of keeping or winning office. Donald Trump will now face Kamala Harris Reuters “A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought I was going to hurt them in the election,” he admitted candidly. I was afraid that if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic – you would interview me about why Nancy Pelosi said [something] and I thought it would be a real distraction. The polls we had showed that the race was very close, that it was going to be very close. Harris is now tasked with picking up the pieces of the Democratic campaign. Biden struggles in debate with Trump CNN One of his main tasks in the coming months is to face Donald Trump in what could end up being a series of debates. So far, only one meeting has been agreed and it will take place on September 10, and will be hosted by ABC News. Trump wants to hold three debates before the November election, while Harris has also opened the door to confrontations more than once.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/us/joe-biden-age-donald-trump-debate-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos