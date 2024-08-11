Turkey restores access to Instagram after controversial ban rejected





Just days after announcing plans to ban TikTok, Turkish authorities say Instagram is back

Turkey abruptly restored access to Instagram on Saturday after a week-long nationwide ban. The app's reinstatement comes just days after a Turkish media official announced plans to ban TikTok.

After banning Instagram on August 2, Turkish authorities said the app did not comply with Turkish laws. Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralolu said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday that Instagram had accepted Turkey's demands regarding criminal activity and censorship.

A day before Turkey restored access to Instagram, Human Rights Watch denounced the ban, saying it violated freedom of expression and harmed small business owners who use the platform for their work.

On Thursday, Hseyin Yayman, head of the parliament's Digital Media Committee, told Demirren news agency that TikTok's content was not in line with national and universal values.

Yayman, a member of parliament from Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), said TikTok should implement policies that respect Turkey's moral values ​​and customs.

Speaking to The Media Line ahead of Turkey's decision to restore access to Instagram, Ankara-based foreign policy analyst Aydn Sezer said censorship in Turkey had reached a new level.

The AKP is focusing on online platforms to avoid dealing with issues such as the cost of living and inflation, Sezer said.

Two days before the Instagram ban was implemented, Erdoan's communications chief condemned the platform for censoring condolence messages for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Instagram did not cite any policy violations when removing the posts, he said.

The Roblox gaming platform has also been banned in Türkiye.

Erdoan's decision to ban the platforms was part of an attempt to win over supporters of the New Welfare Party and the Felicity Party, both Islamists.

These are ideologically based approaches and measures that appeal to Islamic groups, he said.

Grkan Zturan, Turkey rapporteur for Freedom House, a Washington-based pro-democracy organization, also described the political motivations behind the Instagram ban.

In a conversation with The Media Line before the app was reinstated, he said the government was trying to regain control of the media after the AKP's heavy losses in March's nationwide local elections. The opposition retained control of Istanbul and Ankara in those elections and also won elections in traditionally conservative regions.

This has no reference in Turkish law. So it looks like an illegal action, carried out in a hasty manner, and it is definitely a new level of censorship.

“This has no reference in Turkish law. So it looks like an illegal action that was carried out in a hasty manner and is definitely a new level of censorship,” Zturan said. He described the ban as an escalation of the situation.

zturan, who is also a monitoring officer at the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, said Turkish citizens appear to be turning away from pro-government traditional media and are turning to content on digital platforms. In order to maintain its grip on public discourse in this context, the Turkish government should take stricter measures, he said.

Turkey's TikTok removed 16.5 million pieces of content in 2023 for violating community guidelines, the app's Turkish spokesperson told the Turkish state news agency in June.

Spokesman Emir Gelen said that they will continue to do whatever is necessary to remove question marks regarding the platform with a sense of responsibility. [and] They are doing their best to correct misconceptions and will continue to do so, the agency said.

Ahead of a December meeting with TikTok's Turkish representative, Digital Media Commission chief Yayman said family was more important than freedom and that citizens had demanded a TikTok ban, news site Duvar reported.

A column published last October in the pro-government daily Yeni Afak argued that TikTok should be banned in Turkey, suggesting it could be a tool for cyber espionage and cultural invasion from China.

The United States has also raised the possibility of banning TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, over concerns that Beijing could use the app to collect information on American users.

Turkey has been accused of media censorship for years, particularly after a failed coup attempt in 2016, when media outlets were shut down and journalists were jailed and tried.

Twitter was also taken offline in Turkey during the 2023 earthquake, with critics accusing the government of intentionally blocking the site to prevent speech critical of Erdoan. Twitter’s temporary shutdown sparked outrage, especially since the site was used in the early days of the disaster to search for missing relatives and help first responders find people buried under rubble.

