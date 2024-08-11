Trump Wants to Influence Fed RatesHere's What History and the Law Say





Former President Donald Trump caught Wall Street's attention by saying he should have more influence over interest rates, which are set by the Federal Reserve.

Echoing a major grievance from his tenure as chairman, he criticized his own pick for Fed chair, Jerome Powell, at a news conference Thursday and said he could do Powell's job better.

“I think the president should at least have some say,” Trump said. “In my case, I've made a lot of money, I've been very successful, and I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, the people who sit on the Federal Reserve or the president.”

Trump's comments were dismissed by some in the financial world, but other major players were quick to condemn the idea that the Fed should be less independent.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers was one of the critics who said he was appalled by the idea as bad as this one. The president has other problems to deal with and is not as close to the economy as Fed leaders, he added.

Meanwhile, Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, said Saturday that she would not interfere with the Fed if elected chair.

The Fed's History with Presidential Administrations

When the Fed was founded by passage of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913, it wasn’t very independent. The act made the Treasury secretary and the comptroller of the currency ex officio members of the board, and the Treasury secretary chaired all Fed meetings at the time, wrote Stephen Slivinski, a former research editor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Even after the Treasury chief and the comptroller of the currency were removed from the board by a 1935 amendment to the Federal Reserve Act, Congress and the executive branch either mandated or exerted strong influence over the Fed's activities for decades, Slivinski said.

It wasn't until 1951, through an agreement between the Treasury and the Fed, that the central bank gained some independence. That year, President Harry Truman also pressured then-Fed Chairman Thomas McCabe to resign, although Truman didn't technically remove him from office.

The Fed faced another test from President Richard Nixon, who pressured then-Fed Chairman Arthur Burns to ease monetary policy to stimulate the economy before the 1972 election.

“I respect his independence. I hope, however, that he will come to the conclusion that my views are the right ones,” Nixon said of Burns, as revealed in the infamous “Nixon Tapes” that led to his resignation.

Partly because of Nixon's pressure, inflation soared in the 1970s while economic growth slowed to create a stagflation that lasted well after Nixon resigned in 1974. The oil shock of 1973 also sent gasoline prices soaring and further fueled inflation. These economic headwinds were only halted by drastic interest rate hikes by Burns' successor, Paul Volcker.

Volcker is a perfect example of why an independent Fed is needed, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group. A chairman at the helm of the Fed could mean that political motivations like his reelection could trump economic data.

It could be used to bolster a president's legacy, only to destroy the economy in the future, he warned.

Instead, the Fed must float above the political fray to act quickly and ensure the long-term prosperity of the economy, Cox added.

“When the Fed has to make decisions, whether it’s to beat inflation, whether it’s to deal with a global pandemic, whether it’s to deal with a wave of deflation that could have turned into a credit crisis and created a depression, it needs to be able to do so without having to ask questions or ask permission,” he said.

What does the law say?

Although Trump complains about having no say over interest rates, the president does have some influence over monetary policy, Cox said. The president appoints the Federal Reserve chair and other voting members, who must also be confirmed by the Senate.

Lawmakers paid increased attention to the issue after passage of the Humphrey-Hawkins Full Employment Act of 1974, which amended the Federal Reserve Act, requiring the Fed chairman to appear before Congress twice a year to explain the central bank's monetary policy efforts and its outlook for the future.

The Federal Reserve Act provides that each member of the Fed's board of directors may be removed from office only for cause. The act contains no provisions directly addressing the removal of the Fed chairman, but the position is considered that of a member of the board of directors.

If a newly elected Trump tried to fire Powell before his term ends in 2026, a lawsuit could send the case to the Supreme Court, according to financial historian and legal scholar Peter Conti-Brown of the Brookings Institution.

But Cox stressed that Trump has the ability to change the law with the help of a cooperative Congress.

If the president and Congress together believe that certain powers need to be changed, they can do so, but it has to be a legislative process, he said.

