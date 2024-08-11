Survivor: Cancer is not a death sentence





TT Cancer Society President Robert Dumas and Captains Jason Mohammed and Imran Khan chat ahead of Batting Against Cancer, the society's joint initiative with Republic Bank at Skinner Park on August 10. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

While it's a terrifying reality, TT's 2024 World Hero of Hope Darius Emrith assures those who may be diagnosed with cancer that it's not a death sentence.

The 32-year-old lawyer is a survivor of stage three colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021. He was named a 2024 Global Hero of Hope by the American Cancer Society in November 2023.

“People feel like when they hear this diagnosis their life is over. That's not true.”

“It is possible to overcome this problem once you have the right mindset, a positive mindset and once you have a strong support system that supports you. It doesn't have to be your family, it's your friends, your peers, your colleagues. Once you have those people to encourage you and keep you on track and in the right mindset throughout your journey.”

He warned that cancer does not discriminate between people based on their race, sex, gender or age. That is why it is also essential to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Get screened or see a health professional if you think there is a problem. Early detection makes all the difference with a disease like cancer.”

He said he learned during his treatment journey that there is actually life after the disease, with some people he met living at least 30 years after their battle.

The lawyer now has to wear a permanent colostomy bag and suffers irreversible nerve damage in his leg following his battle.

Emrith was speaking to Newsday at the TT Cancer Society's fundraising event, Batting Against Cancer, at Skinner Park Sporting Facility, San Fernando.

TT Cancer Society President Robert Dumas said the event was part of its Relay For Life partnership with the American Cancer Society.

“This event is a charity fundraiser. The funds and all proceeds will go towards promoting screening and all our public relations as we continually strive to promote the importance of early detection, screening (and) education around TT.”

The event saw three mixed teams (consisting of both men and women) compete in a T-10 cricket match. The All Stars team was led by West Indies women's player Anisa Mohammed; the Local Heroes team was led by West Indies middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed; and the National Warriors were led by West Indies bowler Imran Khan. The teams consisted of representatives from 24 cricket clubs across the country.

The event began with a survivors' march around the park's bike path before the throw ended. The event was also hosted by Freetown Collective.

