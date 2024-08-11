Brahma Chellaney on Taiwan: Taiwan's security is tied to US policy

With polls in 76 countries, 2024 will be the most important election year in history. This year’s run of elections has already produced a left-wing government in Britain, a political stalemate in France, the return to power of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term and the ascension of sovereignty advocate William Lai () to the post of president of Taiwan, but his Democratic Progressive Party lost its majority in parliament.

But no election will have a greater impact than the one in the United States. Whether American voters elect Kamala Harris or Donald Trump as the next president, and whether Republicans or Democrats take control of the U.S. Congress, all of this will have repercussions around the world, including in Taiwan, which is facing increasing coercive pressure from China.

At a time when a major geopolitical reconfiguration is underway, with America's global preeminence at stake, the United States is heading into its most consequential presidential election in a generation.

U.S. domestic politics influence international issues of peace and war. In fact, America’s increased polarization has created partisan divisions on some key foreign policy issues. For example, according to one poll, Democrats are most concerned about Russia, while Republicans are more concerned about China.

Outgoing President Joe Biden's national security team is largely composed of liberal interventionists, left-wing hawks, while many on the right, including Trump, can be considered noninterventionists (or, as their critics call them, isolationists).

If Harris, who is of mixed-race, black and Indian descent, becomes the first female president of the United States, she will likely maintain Biden’s approach to the war in Ukraine, preventing American support for any ceasefire effort. The United States, without endangering its own troops, is deeply involved in the war that has increasingly devastated Ukraine.

By contrast, if Trump returns to the White House, he is unlikely to extend the US commitment to the war or support sending tens of billions of dollars in additional military aid to Ukraine. Tellingly, he has chosen as his running mate J.D. Vance, who led the Senate opposition to the new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine this year.

Indeed, Trump's record as president between 2017 and 2021 underscored his aversion to seeing America finance wars or get involved in conflicts around the world, instead focusing on rebuilding its power capabilities.

In 2020, he told a White House news conference that top Pentagon officials wanted to do nothing but wage war to keep all these wonderful companies that make bombs and planes and everything else happy. But they were pulling back from these endless wars. That statement echoed then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1961 warning about the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Last month, Trump reiterated his promise that as president he would end the horrific war with Russia and Ukraine.

But Trump has also made controversial comments about Taiwan recently, suggesting that he might be willing to abandon Taiwan to its fate. Taiwan should pay us for defense. You know, we're no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn't give us anything, Trump said in a news magazine interview, while suggesting that the United States would have a hard time defending the island because of its distance, saying that Taiwan is 9,500 miles (from the United States). It's 68 miles from China.

By tacitly asking for protection fees, these remarks underscore Trump’s long-standing transactional approach to foreign policy. In practice, however, a new Trump administration, if it takes office, will likely be tougher on China than the Biden team.

It should not be forgotten that it was the Trump administration that ended a 45-year US policy of supporting China’s economic rise in 2017. This policy, initiated by then-President Richard Nixon, helped create not only a more aggressive and expansionist China, but also the greatest strategic adversary the United States has ever faced.

Today, Trump has China in his crosshairs again, which may well explain why he wants the United States to stop wasting resources on the war in Ukraine, a country he considers nonessential to American national interests. If Trump returns to the White House, the last thing Chinese President Xi Jinping () might want to do is order a Chinese invasion of Taiwan under the new American president.

But even if Harris defeats Trump in November, Biden’s conciliatory approach to China may not survive. Biden could go down in history as the last U.S. president to take a softer approach to Beijing.

Well before Russia invaded Ukraine, Biden had begun to ease Trump-era pressure on China. He absolved China of responsibility for covering up the origins of COVID-19 and for failing to live up to its commitments under the 2020 phase-one trade deal with the United States. He also dropped fraud charges against the daughter of the military-linked founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei.

But since the start of the war in Ukraine, Biden has sought to contain Russia by stabilizing U.S. ties with China. This has allowed Xi Jinping’s relentless expansionism, from the South and East China Seas to Hong Kong and the Himalayas, to go unchallenged. U.S. sanctions on China’s Muslim gulag have been largely symbolic, even as the Biden administration has acknowledged that mass incarceration constitutes genocide and crimes against humanity.

To advance its long-term interests, the United States must focus more on an aggressive and globally rising China, which seeks to supplant America as the world's leading power, than on a sanctions-ridden Russia whose ambitions remain limited regionally.

As the risk of Chinese aggression against Taiwan grows, the next U.S. administration will need to redouble its efforts to deter China from using force against the island democracy. With Xi Jinping’s appetite for risk growing, it has become imperative for the United States to prioritize deterrence over diplomacy to avoid a military confrontation across the Taiwan Strait.

Brahma Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the independent Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, is the author of nine books, including the award-winning Water: Asia's New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).