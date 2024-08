Children to learn to identify extremist content and fake news | Politics | News

Children will learn how to spot extremist content and fake news online as part of planned changes to the school curriculum. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to embed critical thinking across multiple subjects and arm children against rotten conspiracy theories. Misinformation spread online that the suspect in the stabbing of three girls in Southport on July 29 was a Muslim asylum seeker has partly sparked days of riots across the UK. Ms Phillipson said: “It is more important than ever that we equip young people with the knowledge and skills to be able to question what they see online.”

That is why our revised curriculum will develop plans to integrate essential skills into lessons to protect our children from the misinformation, fake news and rotten conspiracy theories that flood social media. Our renewed curriculum will continue to set high and rising standards in core subjects, which is non-negotiable. But alongside this, we will create a broad and knowledge-rich curriculum that will expand access to cultural subjects and equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in work and throughout life. Students could analyze newspaper articles during English class in a way that would weed out manufactured clickbait from real reporting. In computer science classes, they could be taught how to spot fake news sites, and math classes could include analyzing statistics in context.

Since last month's stabbings, specialist officers have been pursuing suspected online offenders and influencers responsible for spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale. Social media moderation and regulation have also come under scrutiny in light of the unrest. New regulation of social media platforms, the Online Safety Act, came into force in the UK last year but has yet to come into full force. Sir Keir Starmer hinted on Friday that he would consider further tightening regulation of social media after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the law was not fit for purpose.

