Turkey wants to erode Russian power with pan-Turkish and Islamic projects

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

The Turkish president recently revealed his true intentions toward Russia by touting the legacy of a famous Ottoman military commander and war minister who, at the turn of the 20th century, sought to establish a pan-Turkic, Islamic empire through several unsuccessful campaigns against Russia.

In his remarks on the prisoner exchange between Russia and Western powers that took place in Ankara on August 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised Turkey's intelligence agency (Milli stihbarat Tekilat, MIT) for its central role and said the event underscored Turkey's growing importance under his leadership.

His congratulations to the Turkish intelligence agency, delivered immediately after a cabinet meeting on August 5, were quickly followed by a deep tribute to Smail Enver, better known as Enver Pasha. Enver, a prominent military leader who commanded Ottoman forces during World War I, is also credited as one of the founders of the secret Tekilat-Mahsusa intelligence network, the precursor to MIT.

Yesterday marked the 102nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Enver Pasha, the founder of Tekilat-Mahsusa, who was martyred during his jihad against invaders in the Pamir Mountains of Tajikistan, Erdogan said.

Enver Pasha, the great mujahideen of the Turkish-Islamic unity, whose life was spent on the battlefield and who breathed his last there, is commemorated with mercy on this occasion. May Allah bless his soul and grant him paradise.

Enver Pasha was killed in the Pamir Mountains of Tajikistan on August 4, 1922 while fighting Russian forces.

By embracing the legacy of Enver Pasha, a controversial figure accused of war crimes including the massacre of Armenians, Greeks and others, Turkey's Islamist leader has publicly and confidently established the character of his government, which is closely allied with far-right pan-Turk nationalists to govern Turkey's 89 million people.

The public commemoration of Enver Pasha also highlights the darker aspects of Turkey’s national security apparatus, often referred to as the “deep state.” This shadowy faction, which wields considerable influence behind the scenes, remains firmly in control of Erdogan’s government, shaping and directing policies aimed at establishing a pan-Turkish, Islamic superstate.

Erdogan’s remarks are not off-the-cuff statements, but rather the result of deliberate planning, meticulously scripted and prepared in advance for the president to deliver. This carefully orchestrated message reflects deeper strategic thinking within the Turkish ruling elite.

The legacy of Enver Pasha's unionist movement, embodied in the Committee of Union and Progress (CUP) in the early 20th century, is reflected most strongly in the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). This far-right group wields considerable influence over Turkey's intelligence services, police, military, and judiciary. The MHP maintains a close alliance with the Erdogan government and the neo-nationalists (Ulusalc), strengthening their combined influence over the country's political landscape.

Turkey’s alignment with Putin’s Russia over the past decade has not fundamentally altered the ambition of President Erdogan and his Islamist-nationalist allies to achieve what Enver Pasha could not. For decades, Turkey’s ruling elite has viewed relations with Russia as a strategic lever to extract greater concessions from the West, to which Turkey remains firmly anchored through the NATO military alliance.

For Erdogan, maintaining closer relations with Russia is also of personal importance, as he and his political and business associates have benefited greatly from these ties and have become immensely rich. Russia, constrained by tightening Western sanctions, has few alternatives for trade and the supply of goods and services, which reinforces the strategic value of this relationship for Erdogan and his entourage.

Erdogan’s deliberate statement last week recalling the legacy of Enver Pasha underscored that the Turkish president has not abandoned his vision of a great Turkish-Islamic state. Contrary to previous references to Enver, Erdogan explicitly described Enver’s military campaigns against Russian troops as jihad, making his intentions unequivocal.

Before his death, Enver Pasha led the Basmachi movement, which resisted Russian and Soviet rule in Central Asia, although he was initially tasked by Moscow with suppressing the rebellion. Defying his initial mandate, Enver turned against Moscow, organized the Basmachi groups around a pan-Islamic and pan-Turkic outlook, and began attacking Russian troops. He enlisted the help of experienced Turkish officers, transforming the renegade fighters into a formidable force until his final demise.

This was not the first time Erdogan had publicly praised Enver Pasha’s legacy. His first public reference to Enver was in September 2018, when he attended a victory parade in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The parade commemorated the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku by the Army of Islam, organized by Enver Pasha and commanded by Ottoman officers, on September 15, 1918, which marked Azerbaijan’s first declaration of independence.

“Today, the Turkish army is here to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the victory won with Azerbaijan. This celebration is the most beautiful example that we can leave to future generations. We will never allow this epic to be forgotten. I remember with gratitude all the founders of the Azerbaijan People's Republic and the independent Azerbaijani Army: Enver Pasha, who ensured the dispatch of the Caucasian Islamic Army to Azerbaijan, and Nuri Pasha, the commander of this victorious army,” Erdogan said in his speech.

On December 10, 2021, Erdogan again mentioned Enver Pasha during his visit to Baku to celebrate Azerbaijan's victory over Nagorno-Karabakh after the conflict with Armenia. During a military parade, Erdogan said: “The struggle that has been fought so far on the political and military fronts will now continue on very different fronts. … Today is the day when the souls of Nuri Pasha, Enver Pasha and the brave soldiers of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus are at peace. … Today is a day of victory and pride for all of us and for the entire Turkic world. I am infinitely grateful to my Lord for allowing us to live these days.”

Erdogan’s reference to pursuing multiple fronts reflects his government’s strategic goals of expanding its influence in the Russian hinterland. His administration has pushed to elevate the status of the Turkic Council, an intergovernmental organization founded in 2009 to improve relations between Turkic-speaking nations. In 2021, the council was renamed the Organization of Turkic States (Trk Devletleri Tekilat), with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey among its full members.

The Erdogan government is not only seeking to strengthen its ties with the former Soviet republics, but also to expand its influence within the autonomous republics of the Russian Federation through various initiatives. Among the many discreet projects undertaken by Turkey in these regions of the Russian Federation are engagements conducted through sporting events.

President Erdogan’s son Bilal has been tasked with using his pet project to foster closer ties with groups in Russia and advance his father’s Turkish-Islamic vision, echoing the legacy of Enver Pasha. The initiative, officially known as the World Ethnosport Confederation (Dnya Etnospor Konfederasyonu), was founded in 2015 in Istanbul and is directly overseen by the president’s son, with substantial resources and support provided by the government. The project focuses on promoting traditional sporting activities, such as archery, as a way to strengthen these ties.

The Turkish Youth Foundation (Trkiye Genlik Vakf, TGVA), also headed by Bilal Erdogan, has been committed to training Russian experts by offering courses in politics, culture, history and language to candidates selected for their adherence to Islamist and nationalist ideologies. Graduates of these programs have then been placed in key government institutions, including Turkey's intelligence agency MIT.

Since 2014, Erdogan has also used the neo-nationalist group (Ulusalc) led by Dou Perinek to influence segments of the Russian government. This far-right Turkish nationalist group, known for its anti-American views, has used its position to cultivate relationships with Russian officials and government agencies as part of an influence campaign on behalf of the Turkish state.

It is no coincidence that the group’s flagship daily, Aydnlk, regularly publishes glowing articles about Enver Pasha. In an article for the group’s magazine Teori in April 2022, Perinek defended Enver Pasha’s 1914 strike order against the Russian Navy, describing it as a courageous decision and a milestone that changed the course of history.

It is clear that for many around Erdogan, Russia is a tool in the Turkish government’s arsenal, useful for negotiating with the West and leveraging ties with Moscow to extract concessions from Western powers. Despite this pragmatic approach, they fundamentally view Russia as an adversary and are quick to seize any opportunity to act against it when the chance presents itself.

The cover-up of the assassination of the Russian ambassador by a jihadist policeman in December 2016 and the deliberate targeting and shooting down of a Russian fighter jet near the Turkish border in 2015 are recent examples of how the Erdogan government has acted against Russia.

The assassin who killed Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov had been rewarded several times by the Erdogan government for his services since 2014, including being part of its protection team. Despite the revelation of his links to jihadist groups, such as al-Qaeda, in Ankara and Istanbul, Turkish prosecutors have not investigated these links in order to avoid revealing links to the Erdogan government.

Similarly, the pilot who shot down the Russian plane was honored by the Chief of the General Staff, and the incident was initially announced by Erdogan's office, which promised to repeat such actions if necessary.

The Turkish government, led by a coalition of Islamists, nationalists and neo-nationalists, has no real intention of establishing friendly relations with Russia or the West. Rather, it seeks to revive the vision of Enver Pasha. It is ready to make deals with any party, even those considered hostile, as long as it promotes its utopian vision of the Turkish state.