Manipulated Donald Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor Miriam Adelson's Phone With Angry Texts





Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a Republican billionaire with abusive text messages accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report reveals.

The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party's wealthiest backers, after she claimed her $100 million Preserve America PAC was run by RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), The New York Times reported.

The messages indicated that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss who was a major Republican and a Trump donor, would not have allowed such aides to be involved in his operations. Trump was close to both Adelsons for many years and presented Miriam with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

The texts were sent by Natalie Harp, the Trump aide known as the human printer for providing him with tons of printouts during his criminal trial in New York state court, which ended with his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Natialie Harp (R), dubbed the human printer during Trump's criminal trial, is believed to have sent the text messages.

Charly Triballeua/Reuters

Adelson, who and his family are worth $27.5 billion according to Forbes, revived the Preserve America PAC after Nikki Haley withdrew from the presidential race and had already begun spending heavily on pro-Trump ads in key states. The PAC is expected to spend as much as $100 million in the run-up to the election, Politico reported in May. The value of Adelson’s personal contributions was unclear, though she planned to spend as much as $90 million on the PAC and broader Republican causes, according to Politico.

But New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported Saturday that an increasingly agitated Trump had lashed out at Adelson’s PAC and asked Harp to send the texts. Preserve America is run by Dave Carney, a longtime Republican operative who previously worked for Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott.

The messages came just a week after Adelson and Trump met at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and as the PAC spent $18 million on television ads. One claimed that newly announced Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was overwhelming hospitals with illegal immigrants.

But those around Trump worry that the key development since President Joe Biden left the RNCC to make way for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket has made Trump so angry that he is susceptible to manipulation by those around him.

In the case of the Adelson texts, the Times reported that Adelson’s advisers discovered that Ike Perlmutter, the former Marvel Entertainment boss and Mar-a-Lago member who is a longtime Trump friend, had encouraged the text, apparently because he wanted Adelson to contribute to another super PAC. Perlmutter, 81, was also involved in another billionaire octogenarian Trump associate, Nelson Peltz, 82,’s failed bid to force Bob Iger out as Disney CEO.

Trump had previously awarded Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom and her vast fortune had been seen as a key target.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Perlmutter’s attorney did not respond to The Times, and Adelson’s spokesperson declined to comment on the case. The Daily Beast has also reached out to them for comment.

The alleged spat with Adelson comes at a time when Trump is vulnerable in public and private. The same Times article said he calls Harris a “bitch” in private, though his spokesman, Steven Cheung, has denied using such language.

Publicly, he has railed against being called weird by Democrats, claimed he has had larger crowds than Harris and that the January 6, 2021, crowd that stormed the Capitol was larger than the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s I Have A Dream speech.

Adelson took control of her late husband Sheldon’s business ventures and political operations after his death and appeared to have turned on the money spigot to Trump in June. She is an Israeli-American citizen who has also donated heavily to pro-Israel causes. Part of her past closeness to Trump was based on his decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Adelsons purchased the ambassador’s residence outside Tel Aviv, which was seen as making it harder for a future administration to reverse the embassy move, though the Biden administration has not taken such a step.

