World War III Fast Approaching, U.S. Military Woefully Unprepared | JewishPress.com | Gordon G. Chang | 8 Av 5784 Sunday, August 11, 2024

“We are closer to World War III today than we have been since World War II.” said Former President Donald Trump at the Believers Summit in West Palm Beach on July 26.

Hyperbole about Trump? No.

The former president is not alone in thinking this way. “The ‘limitless’ partnership between China and Russia, formed in February 2022, just days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has only deepened and broadened to include a military and economic partnership with Iran and North Korea, each of which poses its own significant threat to U.S. interests,” the National Defense Strategy Commission said in its report. 114-page report published three days after Trump's speech. “This new alignment of nations opposed to American interests creates a real risk, even a probability, that a conflict, wherever it occurs, could escalate into a multitheater or global war.”

Not only is global conflict looming, but the Commission’s report reveals that America is completely unprepared for what lies ahead. Take the Department of Defense, for example. “The Commission finds that the Department of Defense’s business practices, its byzantine research and development and procurement systems, its reliance on decades-old military hardware, and its culture of risk avoidance reflect an era of unchallenged military dominance,” the report states. “Such practices are ill-suited to today’s strategic environment.”

The Commission is right. “The report is yet another stark reminder of the U.S. government’s failure to anticipate the militaristic rise of Communist China and to prepare our nation to deter, much less defeat, such a threat, something the Commission rightly believes the U.S. military is ill-prepared to do,” said James Fanell, co-author of Joining Communist China: America's Greatest Strategic Failuretold Gatestone. “The situation is dire.”

Fanell, also a former U.S. Navy captain who served as director of intelligence and information operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, is urging Congress to take “immediate and massive action” to rebuild the armed forces, particularly the Navy.

The US military’s problems, however, go far beyond a shortage of ships, planes, and modern weapons. Blaine Holt, a former Air Force brigadier general, tells Gatestone that “the root of the Air Force Department’s problems is cultural.” “The department’s usual focus on mission has been supplanted by Marxist-inspired instructions, an eradication of meritocracy in favor of programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, with an added emphasis on administration fetishes like climate change,” he points out. “The militaries of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are not burdened by such nonsense.”

Reform of the magnitude advocated by Fanell and Holt requires the support of the American people. “The American public is not fully aware of the dangers the United States faces or the costs (financial and otherwise) of adequately preparing,” the Commission says.

Copy. Americans think they live in peace because President Joe Biden, for some reason, has not seen fit to have an honest conversation about the perilous state of the world. He has addressed the international situation realistically only a few times during his presidency.

In October 2022 And June 2023He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons were real. Last August, at a private event for Democratic Party donors in Salt Lake City, Utah, he called China is a “ticking time bomb” and then said that “it’s not a good thing, because when bad people get into trouble, they do bad things.” Unfortunately, Biden has failed to address the American people in a comprehensive and meaningful way about the greatest threat they face.

America’s enemy leaders are not reluctant, however. Putin has to talk to the Russian people about war because he is waging one in Ukraine, and Chinese President Xi Jinping likes to refer to war at every opportunity. “Dare to fight!” is one of his favorite lines.

The National Defense Strategy Commission is clear on what needs to be done: “A bipartisan ‘call to arms’ is urgently needed so that the United States can make major changes and meaningful investments now rather than waiting for the next Pearl Harbor or 9/11.”

An event like this is coming. Retired Admiral James Stavridis co-wrote in 2021 2034: A Novel About the Next World WarBad actors are unlikely to give America another decade to prepare, however.

Gen. Mike Minihan, head of Air Force Air Mobility Command, predicted In a memo to his command leaked last January, America would be at war with China “by 2025.” Former Admiral Mike Gilday, when he was the top U.S. Navy officer in October 2022, warned that China could go to war at any time.

Xi Jinping has focused his regime's efforts on preparing the entire Chinese society, the People's Liberation Army and civilians for a sustained war. The Financial Times reported In February, Chinese state-owned enterprises were forming militia units, and a factory owner once told me that the Communist Party had taken over private factories to produce items for the military.

Xi Jinping sees that the United States is starting to get restless; why should he wait for his enemy to prepare?

It is incomprehensible that after the Cold War the United States allowed militant regimes to develop fighting forces more powerful than its own, but that is exactly what happened.

