Politics
English regional devolution could improve higher education opportunities
Just as Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government has sidelined Boris Johnson's levelling up thing to political history, 2024 Speech of a King He has promised an English Devolution Bill that will give extra powers to regional authorities and metropolitan mayors in areas such as skills, planning and infrastructure.
This could open up new opportunities for universities to increase their influence within their regions, working closely with devolved authorities, aligning their teaching and research with local needs and demonstrating their service to surrounding communities. With enhanced convening powers, mayors can be expected to spend more time bringing together education providers, businesses and public sector services in their regions to encourage the development of courses that meet local demand for knowledge and skills.
The new government does not need to reinvent the wheel, however. Much of the groundwork for better alignment of regional skills has already been laid by Johnson’s Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs), which set out a series of concrete priorities that employers, education providers and other local stakeholders can support to drive change. If implemented and rolled out across all English regions, including London, LSIPs could both improve the employability of graduates within local areas and cement the role of higher education institutions as drivers of regional economic growth.
Although decentralisation of powers is often accompanied by decentralisation of key funding sources, this is unlikely in the current budgetary climate. Local authorities may therefore ask universities to support growth initiatives by drawing on their extensive alumni networks and fundraising capabilities to solicit donations for them.
The cash crunch also makes it essential that higher education institutions are not seen by local policy makers as mere providers of skills, but as enablers of solutions to wider regional challenges. Moreover, proactively contributing to other mayoral missions, whether addressing local NHS workforce challenges or supporting the just transition to Net Zero, could improve universities’ access to national structural funds that are not typically earmarked for educational institutions. And the greater speed and flexibility in policy implementation that a devolution framework should enable could be particularly beneficial for universities, given that they are already deeply embedded in their local areas and can be agile and responsive to their needs.
The civic university agenda could therefore become much more important under the new Parliament. And while universities already play a crucial role in tackling inequality by expanding participation initiatives and fostering research and development (R&D), activities targeted at local socio-economic issuesDecentralization provides a platform for wider recognition of this work and a means of channeling it towards inclusive growth and development.
Innovation and entrepreneurship from universities will also be critical to economic development strategies. Regional government leaders will want to see collaborations between universities and industries that lead to the creation of new research centers and incubators. This local approach to innovation can help attract top talent to cities across the country and help startup cultures thrive.
Increased decentralisation is also important for international education. England’s universities already attract students from all over the world, but greater autonomy for metropolitan mayors to promote their region’s higher education institutions, not only nationally but also internationally, could further enhance their attractiveness, particularly if supported by tailored strategies, such as International Education Strategy for London.
Given the clear links between international education and local economic growth, universities should advocate for their inclusion in foreign delegations and promotional activities at mayoral level to stimulate people, trade and foreign investment. Study London Campaign is an example of a ready-made initiative that the Greater London Authority and the Mayor of London could promote.
There is certainly a risk that universities will perceive greater decentralisation as an additional layer of commitment and bureaucracy that they will have to negotiate. But if, on the contrary, they embrace the change it brings, they can not only strengthen their own local position, but also contribute significantly to the overall development and prosperity of their region.
Diana Beech is Chief Executive of London Higher.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timeshighereducation.com/opinion/english-regional-devolution-could-enhance-opportunities-he
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Roya News | Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler
- English regional devolution could improve higher education opportunities
- For U.S. women's water polo team, Paris Olympics are about journey
- Get ready for the Cincinnati Open! Everything you need to know about the 2024 tennis tournament
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Chile's Coquimbo region
- Donald Trump campaign blames Iran for cyberattack
- Is Drinking Calories Really Better? The Science Behind the Soup and Shake Diet
- Football organizes Monday evening football open scrimmage
- PM Oli invites Indian PM Modi to visit Nepal
- World War III Fast Approaching, U.S. Military Woefully Unprepared | JewishPress.com | Gordon G. Chang | 8 Av 5784 Sunday, August 11, 2024
- Manipulated Donald Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor Miriam Adelson's Phone With Angry Texts
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif criticised for insulting Arshad Nadeem; ex-cricketer says delete photo