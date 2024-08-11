English regional devolution could improve higher education opportunities

Just as Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government has sidelined Boris Johnson's levelling up thing to political history, 2024 Speech of a King He has promised an English Devolution Bill that will give extra powers to regional authorities and metropolitan mayors in areas such as skills, planning and infrastructure.

This could open up new opportunities for universities to increase their influence within their regions, working closely with devolved authorities, aligning their teaching and research with local needs and demonstrating their service to surrounding communities. With enhanced convening powers, mayors can be expected to spend more time bringing together education providers, businesses and public sector services in their regions to encourage the development of courses that meet local demand for knowledge and skills.

The new government does not need to reinvent the wheel, however. Much of the groundwork for better alignment of regional skills has already been laid by Johnson’s Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs), which set out a series of concrete priorities that employers, education providers and other local stakeholders can support to drive change. If implemented and rolled out across all English regions, including London, LSIPs could both improve the employability of graduates within local areas and cement the role of higher education institutions as drivers of regional economic growth.

Although decentralisation of powers is often accompanied by decentralisation of key funding sources, this is unlikely in the current budgetary climate. Local authorities may therefore ask universities to support growth initiatives by drawing on their extensive alumni networks and fundraising capabilities to solicit donations for them.

The cash crunch also makes it essential that higher education institutions are not seen by local policy makers as mere providers of skills, but as enablers of solutions to wider regional challenges. Moreover, proactively contributing to other mayoral missions, whether addressing local NHS workforce challenges or supporting the just transition to Net Zero, could improve universities’ access to national structural funds that are not typically earmarked for educational institutions. And the greater speed and flexibility in policy implementation that a devolution framework should enable could be particularly beneficial for universities, given that they are already deeply embedded in their local areas and can be agile and responsive to their needs.

The civic university agenda could therefore become much more important under the new Parliament. And while universities already play a crucial role in tackling inequality by expanding participation initiatives and fostering research and development (R&D), activities targeted at local socio-economic issuesDecentralization provides a platform for wider recognition of this work and a means of channeling it towards inclusive growth and development.

Innovation and entrepreneurship from universities will also be critical to economic development strategies. Regional government leaders will want to see collaborations between universities and industries that lead to the creation of new research centers and incubators. This local approach to innovation can help attract top talent to cities across the country and help startup cultures thrive.

Increased decentralisation is also important for international education. England’s universities already attract students from all over the world, but greater autonomy for metropolitan mayors to promote their region’s higher education institutions, not only nationally but also internationally, could further enhance their attractiveness, particularly if supported by tailored strategies, such as International Education Strategy for London.

Given the clear links between international education and local economic growth, universities should advocate for their inclusion in foreign delegations and promotional activities at mayoral level to stimulate people, trade and foreign investment. Study London Campaign is an example of a ready-made initiative that the Greater London Authority and the Mayor of London could promote.

There is certainly a risk that universities will perceive greater decentralisation as an additional layer of commitment and bureaucracy that they will have to negotiate. But if, on the contrary, they embrace the change it brings, they can not only strengthen their own local position, but also contribute significantly to the overall development and prosperity of their region.

Diana Beech is Chief Executive of London Higher.