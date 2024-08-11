Maybe I've gotten worse: Trump's attempt at discipline fails | US Elections 2024





His name was written in bright letters reminiscent of a Broadway show. Donald Trump thanked God for sparing him from an assassin’s bullet. For thousands of devoted fans, the carefully orchestrated Republican National Convention felt like the coronation of a man poised to triumph over an aging and ailing incumbent.

But Trump’s long, rancor-laced speech foreshadowed trouble ahead. For months, his campaign for the U.S. presidential election had been hailed as tighter, smoother and more professional this time around. Then, when Democrats upended the race by replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris as their nominee, things went south.

Over the past three weeks, the former president has been abusive, spreading lies, hurling insults, experimenting with nicknames, trafficking in racism and spouting nonsense as he works to reclaim Vice President Harris' narrative.

The campaign is disciplined, but their candidate is not, said Frank Luntz, a consultant and pollster with a long history of advising Republican campaigns. Their candidate is single-handedly destroying their reelection chances. He is the weakest Democratic candidate in a long time, but [Trumps] The insistence on making attacks personal and vicious lessens their impact and, in fact, backfires.

Although Trump has amply demonstrated his inability to change, it seemed easier to control him when times were good. The leaders of his third consecutive White House campaign, veterans Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, were applauded by Republicans as the former president crushed the opposition in this year’s primary elections.

You see Donald Trump reduced to these short sentences and you wonder if people are tired of hearing them. John Zogby

The new sense of command and control seems to have held firm, with Trump, 78, consistently leading Biden, 81, in the polls. The Republican candidates’ absurd remarks about sharks and Hannibal Lecter during the campaign raised eyebrows but did nothing to slow his momentum.

Even criminal charges and convictions have quickly been turned into fundraising opportunities and a way to galvanize his base. When Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania last month and responded by raising his fist and urging his supporters to fight, journalists wondered: Did Donald Trump just win the election?

Some wondered whether his near-death experience would produce a gentler, more contemplative candidate. But seasoned Trump watchers pointed out that there have been many false dawns, and that ultimately, Trump is still Trump. His 92-minute speech at the Milwaukee convention recycled old false claims and recriminations and was by far the longest of any candidate in history.

Three days later, everything changed. Bowing to pressure from his fellow Democrats, Biden announced he would not run again and threw his support behind Harris, 59, around whom the party quickly coalesced. Trump’s campaign, which had been honed to target Biden’s age, suddenly found itself on the wrong foot and trying to define a new opponent. His running mate J.D. Vance described it as a failed political stunt.

John Zogby, pollster and author of Beyond the Horse Race: How to Read Polls and Why We Should, said: “The campaign was much more disciplined than last time and so disciplined that they perfected their message, which was Sleepy Joe and Crooked Joe. It was all about Joe Biden. To a large extent, Vance was right when he said they were caught off guard because this was an entirely new situation.”

Age and mental acuity are not the issue. Much will depend on Kamala Harris’s record, but she is in a much better position than Biden to control this message. We see Donald Trump flailing around here and reducing himself to these ready-made formulas and we wonder if people are tired of hearing them.

LaCivita and Wiles appear to have lost control of their candidate. Trump has thrown outlandish nicknames at his rival, like Laffin Kamala Harris and Kamabla. He has launched a tirade on his Truth Social platform, describing her as too low an IQ and too stupid to debate him. His speeches have become increasingly deranged.

At a rally in Atlanta, he lambasted Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, whose support he needs in the key state. Addressing evangelicals in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said: Christians, go out and vote, just this once. In four years, you won’t have to vote. Well, it’ll all be fixed so you won’t have to vote.

At a National Association of Black Journalists rally in Chicago, Trump lashed out at his interviewers and falsely questioned Harris' mixed-race heritage, saying, “She was Indian all the way through, and then all of a sudden she turned around and she became a black person.”

And at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, Trump again disparaged Harris' intelligence community, falsely claimed that no one died in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and claimed he had a larger crowd that day than Martin Luther King spoke at the 1963 March on Washington.

The Republican has also insisted he continues to lead Harris, but polls suggest otherwise, as the Democratic nominee and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are riding a wave of voter energy and enthusiasm. She raised $310 million in July alone, far ahead of Trump's $138.7 million.

Luntz said: “Right now, she’s the favorite. Right now, I think Trump is going to lose because he can’t stick to a message on inflation or immigration. His administration is seen as much more effective on the two issues that matter to people, but he’s now tied or lost with the vice president of this administration. Why? It’s himself.”

Biden’s withdrawal after his disappointing performance in the June debate didn’t take Republicans entirely by surprise. Speakers at the convention often referenced the Biden-Harris administration in their speeches, and Trump’s campaign had prepared anti-Harris videos to share in case Biden withdrew early.

Their main argument is that Harris bears the brunt of Biden’s biggest failures on border security, having been chosen to lead efforts to address the immigration challenge as well as inflation and foreign policy. It’s a message that should be pursued with the precision of a scalpel. But Trump has attacked the problem with a jackhammer.

Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist based in Columbia, South Carolina, said: “In the words of Britney Spears, oops! He did it again. While all these people want to remake who Donald Trump really is, he’s constantly showing us who he is and we should learn that old Southern lesson: There’s no education in the second kick to the mule.”

The new Trump turns out to be the same as before. Looking back on the assassination attempt at a recent rally in Minnesota, the former president commented: “They all say, ‘I think he’s changed in the last two weeks. Something’s affected him. No, I haven’t. Maybe I’ve gotten worse, actually.’”

