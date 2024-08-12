Biden Says He's Not 'Confident' About Peaceful Transfer Of Power If Trump LosesExBulletin





President Joe Biden speaks as he hosts the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship at the White House, August 8, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/AFP

President Biden said he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election to avoid creating a distraction in what he called a high-stakes race that will determine the country's future for decades to come.

Speaking on CBS in his first interview since announcing his withdrawal, Biden said his main goal was to ensure that former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, loses in November. He noted that polls over the summer showed Biden neck and neck with his Republican opponent.

“As much as it was a great honor for me to be president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I, the most important thing we can do, and that is we have to, we have to, we have to defeat Trump,” Biden told CBS.

The crucial issue for me is still not to joke about maintaining this democracy, he added.

Although polls showed the race between the two men to be close, Biden’s faltering performance in the debate with Trump in June led some polls to give the Republican the edge in key battleground states. The ensuing panic among Democrats led to a campaign of pressure on Biden to step down, culminating in his historic decision on July 21.

Biden said some Democrats in Congress believed their chances of winning the election could be hurt if he remained on the ticket and that he also wanted to avoid any public internal feuds. “I thought it would be a real distraction,” he said.

After dropping out, Biden endorsed Vice President Harris, who has since become the official Democratic nominee.

But Biden said he was still concerned about the election and the months that follow. He alluded to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and said he was not sure there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Harris defeats Trump in the fall.

“If Trump loses, I will have no confidence,” Biden said.

The campaign continues

Also over the weekend, both campaigns were out campaigning to woo potential voters.

At a rally in Las Vegas, Harris said she plans to focus on the economy, including lowering the cost of everyday goods, capping rent increases and reducing prescription drug prices, all policies she supported alongside President Biden in the White House.

Harris also told the crowd she would work with Congress to end federal taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers, echoing a proposal Trump put forward earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Trump's vice president pick, JD Vance, appeared on several political talk shows Sunday, discussing a range of issues from the presidential campaign to abortion to immigration.

Vance discussed how the government could move to illegally deport up to 20 million people in the United States, something Trump has suggested he would do in a second term.

Vance told ABC News that the government would not have to deport all of these people at once, but could instead start by deporting violent criminals and making it harder for employers to hire undocumented workers.

I find it interesting that people are asking how you can deport 18 million people. Let's start with one million, which is where Kamala Harris failed, and then we can go from there.

Vance also responded to criticism from Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who coined the term “weird” as an attack on the Trump/Vance ticket.

Speaking to CNN, Vance accused Harris' campaign of “name-calling” and said, “This is basically schoolyard bullying.”

NPR's Deepa Shivaram contributed to this report.

