NSCN (IM) accuses PM Modi of resorting to delaying tactics





DIMAPUR, AUGUST 11: The NSCN (IM) has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing delaying tactics and “running away” from the Naga political issue, considering that he is yet to utter a word on the issue as he begins his third term as the prime minister.

In an editorial published in its bi-monthly organ 'Nagalim Voice', the NSCN (IM) claimed that Modi's “cowardice” in implementing the framework agreement has caused immense damage to his credibility as the Nagas are furious at his broken words as he has done nothing beyond the ritual speech of the agreement.

“He has truly accepted the political identity of the Nagas and their sovereign rights. But he simply did not have the courage to stand up for his beliefs. But how long will he continue to play this game of delaying tactics, while the world continues to watch him in amazement!”

Terming the signing of the Framework Agreement as a major achievement for the Nagas towards the Final Solution, the NSCN (IM) recalled that when the Framework Agreement was formally signed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “was in his uncontrollable excitement of having resolved the Naga political problem, the longest running political movement in South Asia”.

“Besides making the world witness the high-level political signing ceremony telecast live, he called the leaders of all major political parties in India to let them know that he had outdone them in resolving the Naga issue. But in reality, it turned out that he just wanted to take credit in a hurry when he does not deserve it. A man in a hurry and without action, as his promises vanished into thin air after the dust of the high-level ceremony settled in his court,” he said.

The NSCN said it had entered into a ceasefire with the Indian government with a commitment to safeguard the historical and political rights of the Nagas and never allow “another treasonous deal” as witnessed in the Indo-Naga history.

“The historic Framework Agreement is certainly an achievement in honouring our commitment. Given the complexity of the Naga political issue, it took us not less than 5 years to get the Government of India to acknowledge the unique history and position of the Nagas and another 13 years to sign the historic Framework Agreement,” he added.

(Press service of the page)

