Official appointment of new Turkish ambassador to northern Serbia

The appointment of the Turkey's new ambassador to the north, Yasin Ekrem Serim, has been announced by the Turkish government on Saturday evening, with the appointment published in the country's official gazette.
Reacting to his appointment on Facebook, Serim said: “I would like to express my gratitude to our president. [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] who judged us worthy of this honorable duty.
All our efforts are aimed at continuing to work with determination to ensure that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus achieves a better future in all areas, as it deserves. May God not embarrass our nation and our Turkish Cypriot brothers in this sacred duty that we have undertaken, he added.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Serim's predecessor, Metin Feyzioglu, would become the country's ambassador to the Czech Republic, but the decision has not yet been published in the official gazette. Former European Affairs Minister Egemen Bagis will remain in his post, at least for now.
Serim had already stirred controversy in the north before his arrival, having obtained an Istanbul court order requiring three Cypriot media outlets, namely the Bugun Kibris and Gazedda news websites, and the daily Ozgur Newspaper, delete all articles about him.
The articles in question claimed that Serim was a business partner of Turkish Cypriot businessman Halil Falyali, who in related articles was accused of drug trafficking, illegal gambling, multi-million dollar money laundering and blackmail.
The decision to change ambassadors to the north came last month in a surprise announcement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The move comes amid dual controversies involving Feyzioglu and the embassy, both in Turkey and Cyprus.
Two candidates for the leadership of the largest party in the North, the UBP, were reportedly summoned to the embassy residence in Ayios Epiktitos and ordered to withdraw their candidacy.
At the same time, Feyzioglu was accused of failing to follow proper protocol in connection with the visit of Turkish opposition party CHP leader Ozgur Ozel to the island on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Turkey's invasion of the island on July 20.
Turkish opposition politicians traveling abroad are usually greeted by their country's ambassador during their visit, but Feyzioglu did not meet Ozel while the latter was in Cyprus.
Ozel had said he would inform the Turkish Foreign Ministry of his discomfort and that of his party at not having been met by Feyzioglu.
Serim is 37 years old and started his career in various positions in the government in 2010. He has been working in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2016.
He obtained his baccalaureate in the northstudying public administration at the American University of Girne in Kyrenia, before obtaining a Masters in International Business Management from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom.