Official appointment of new Turkish ambassador to northern Serbia





The appointment of the Turkey's new ambassador to the north, Yasin Ekrem Serim, has been announced by the Turkish government on Saturday evening, with the appointment published in the country's official gazette. Reacting to his appointment on Facebook, Serim said: “I would like to express my gratitude to our president. [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] who judged us worthy of this honorable duty. All our efforts are aimed at continuing to work with determination to ensure that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus achieves a better future in all areas, as it deserves. May God not embarrass our nation and our Turkish Cypriot brothers in this sacred duty that we have undertaken, he added. The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Serim's predecessor, Metin Feyzioglu, would become the country's ambassador to the Czech Republic, but the decision has not yet been published in the official gazette. Former European Affairs Minister Egemen Bagis will remain in his post, at least for now. Serim had already stirred controversy in the north before his arrival, having obtained an Istanbul court order requiring three Cypriot media outlets, namely the Bugun Kibris and Gazedda news websites, and the daily Ozgur Newspaper, delete all articles about him. The articles in question claimed that Serim was a business partner of Turkish Cypriot businessman Halil Falyali, who in related articles was accused of drug trafficking, illegal gambling, multi-million dollar money laundering and blackmail. The decision to change ambassadors to the north came last month in a surprise announcement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The move comes amid dual controversies involving Feyzioglu and the embassy, ​​both in Turkey and Cyprus. Two candidates for the leadership of the largest party in the North, the UBP, were reportedly summoned to the embassy residence in Ayios Epiktitos and ordered to withdraw their candidacy. At the same time, Feyzioglu was accused of failing to follow proper protocol in connection with the visit of Turkish opposition party CHP leader Ozgur Ozel to the island on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Turkey's invasion of the island on July 20. Turkish opposition politicians traveling abroad are usually greeted by their country's ambassador during their visit, but Feyzioglu did not meet Ozel while the latter was in Cyprus. Ozel had said he would inform the Turkish Foreign Ministry of his discomfort and that of his party at not having been met by Feyzioglu. Serim is 37 years old and started his career in various positions in the government in 2010. He has been working in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2016. He obtained his baccalaureate in the northstudying public administration at the American University of Girne in Kyrenia, before obtaining a Masters in International Business Management from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyprus-mail.com/2024/08/11/new-turkish-ambassador-in-north-serims-appointment-made-official/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos