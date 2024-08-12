If investors lose their: Rahul Gandhi targets SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch, PM Modi and Adani over Hindenburg allegations





Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialist Gautam Adani amid fresh Hindenburg allegations, and asked why SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch has not resigned yet.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator tasked with protecting the wealth of small retail investors, has been seriously compromised by the allegations against its chairman.

Imagine an international cricket match between India and Australia, and every spectator and every player knows that the umpire is compromised. What would happen in the match? What would happen to the fairness of the match and its outcome? How would you feel as a participant in the match? This is exactly what is happening in the Indian stock market, Gandhi said in a video message.

Rahul Gandhi said honest investors across the country have pressing questions to ask the government. He asked, “Why has SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch not resigned yet? If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held responsible: PM Modi, SEBI Chairman or Gautam Adani?” In light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter again on its own initiative?

The Congress leader added that it was now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi was so afraid of a JPC investigation and what it might reveal.

Hindenburg Research claimed that SEBI's reluctance to act against the Adani group could be because Buch held stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the massive scandal.

SEBI had already cleared Adani, a close aide of Prime Minister Modi, in the Supreme Court following the Hindenburg report revelations of January 2023. However, fresh allegations have surfaced regarding a quid pro quo deal involving the SEBI chief, Kharge said in a message on X.

Kharge added, “Small and medium investors belonging to the middle class who invest their hard-earned money in the stock market need to be protected as they have faith in SEBI. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is imperative to probe this massive scandal. Till then, concerns persist that Prime Minister Modi will continue to protect his ally, thereby compromising India’s constitutional institutions, painstakingly built over seven decades.”

At the same time, SEBI has asked investors to remain calm and do due diligence before reacting to reports like that of US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Whereas, in a detailed statement, Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval clarified the allegations and said: They have chosen to attack the credibility of Sebi and attempt to defame the Chairman of Sebi.

