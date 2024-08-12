Donald Trump campaign claims Iran hacked – as JD Vance document on 'potential vulnerabilities' was 'illegally obtained' | World News





Donald Trump's presidential campaign claimed it was hacked by Iran in June.

It was around the time the Republican presidential candidate was choosing his vice president for the upcoming US elections.

The Politico news site said it received emails in July from an anonymous source offering authentic documents from inside Mr Trump's operation, including a report on “potential vulnerabilities” of his running mate JD Vance.

“These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the intent of interfering with the 2024 election and sowing chaos in our democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Mr Trump, who had strained relations with Iran during his presidency between 2016 and 2020, posted on his Truth Social app that Microsoft had informed his campaign that Iran had hacked one of its websites.

He added that they had only been able to “obtain publicly available information.”

He did not provide further details about the alleged hack, but Mr Cheung told Sky News partner NBC that the campaign was hacked by an Iranian group in June “which coincides with the time period close to President Trump's selection of a vice presidential candidate”.

Sky News has not independently verified the identity of the alleged hackers or their motivation.

The Trump campaign pointed to a report by Microsoft researchers that said hackers linked to the Iranian government attempted to break into the account of a “senior official” of a U.S. presidential campaign in June.

The hackers had taken control of an account belonging to a former political adviser and then used it to target the official, the report said.

This report does not provide further details on the identity of the targets.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to name the targeted officials or provide additional details after the report was published, according to Reuters.

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York rejected the hacking accusations and said “the Iranian government does not have or harbor any intention or motive to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.”

Under Mr Trump, the US killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal, straining relations between Washington and Tehran.

“The Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror, just as he did during his first four years in the White House,” Mr. Cheung said.

It comes as a new poll suggests Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is ahead of Mr Trump in the three key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

According to the New York Times/Siena College poll, Harris is expected to beat Trump 50 percent to 46 percent among likely voters in all three states.

