Indonesia overtakes Vietnam and Malaysia to become ASEAN's second largest digital investment destination





Indonesia’s digital economy continues to accelerate, with investments reaching $22 billion, making Indonesia the second largest digital investment destination in ASEAN. With projections that its figure will quadruple by 2030, Indonesia is poised to become a major force in the global digital economy.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that Indonesia was ranked as the second largest destination country for digital investment in the Southeast Asian region in 2023. The value of investments in the digital economy sector reached USD 22 billion. Although it remains behind Singapore which absorbed $141 billion in investments, Indonesia has overtaken Vietnam and Malaysia which recorded $18 billion and $17 billion respectively. “In terms of digital investment, we are the second largest investment destination, approaching $22 billion after Singapore. Singapore has become hub because he shared, but Indonesia (investment) will really come to us in 2023,” Airlangga said, while speaking at FEKDI and Indonesian Creative Work (KKI) 2024 in Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024). On this occasion, Airlangga explained that this achievement could not be separated from the efforts to encourage the expansion of digitalization of the payment system. Indonesia's competitiveness also increased by 11 places to reach 45th position in 2023. This is progress in itself considering that previously, Indonesia's competitiveness ranking was still stuck at 56th position in 2019. In his presentation, Coordinating Minister Airlangga explained that the positive trend of digital technology adoption in ASEAN in 2022 would contribute to increasing ASEAN's digital economic value, reaching $194 billion, with Indonesia's share reaching 40 percent. E-commerce sector or e-commerce remains the main sector supporting Indonesia's digital economy. Coordinating Minister Airlangga also said that several factors are driving the development of ASEAN's digital market share. First, the ASEAN region will have 460 million internet users by 2022. Second, more than 90% of rural communities will be users of digital services in this region. Third, the value of investment venture capital in the ASEAN region, reaching $13 billion in the first half of 2023. Therefore, Coordinating Minister Airlangga estimated that the digital economy market niche in ASEAN could become one of the targets of Indonesia's digital economy. Apart from that, Indonesia is a hotbed for start-ups or to start upIndonesia has 15 unicorns and two companies with decacorn status. Promising opportunity On the same occasion, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also said that amid global economic uncertainty, Indonesia must use all existing instruments to be able to continue growing. One of them that still offers great opportunities is the digital economy. “I have repeatedly spoken about the potential of Indonesia’s digital opportunities in the future. The digital economy will quadruple by 2030, reaching USD 210 billion up to 360 USD billion “Or if converted into rupiah, it could be IDR 5.8 trillion,” Jokowi explained. Meanwhile, Google predicts that the country's digital economy could reach $146 billion by 2025, making it the largest in Southeast Asia. This also makes the trend of business opportunities in this segment even more promising in the modern era. The digital economy is not only intended e-commercebut also invest and increase financial inclusion in society. Easy-to-obtain and accessible information also makes investment activities more popular and financial markets more inclusive. Author: Eri Sutrisno

Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari

