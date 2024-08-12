



The claim comes amid reports of foreign attempts to interfere in the US presidential election.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Iran of hacking his campaign.

The Republican candidates' campaign team released a statement Saturday night alleging that the Iranian government stole and distributed sensitive internal documents. The accusation comes after Microsoft released a report detailing foreign attempts to interfere in this year's U.S. election campaign.

The campaign has cited past tensions between Trump and Iran, but has not provided direct evidence.

These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the goal of interfering with the 2024 election and sowing chaos in our democratic process, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said.

On Saturday night, Trump posted on his Truth Social app that Microsoft had informed the campaign that Iran had hacked one of its websites, but said they had only been able to obtain publicly available information.

A Politico report published just before the indictment said an anonymous source had offered to provide the American media outlet with documents from inside Trump's operations, including a report on potential vulnerabilities of his running mate JD Vance.

A National Security Council spokesman said in a statement that it takes any reports of foreign interference very seriously and condemns any entity that attempts to undermine American democratic institutions.

The Microsoft report says that foreign malign influence regarding the 2024 US election started slowly but has gradually accelerated over the past six months, initially driven by Russian operations but more recently by Iranian activity.

Iran's permanent mission to the UN in New York said in an email that the Iranian government neither has nor harbors any intention or motive to interfere in the US presidential election.

We do not give any credence to such reports, he said in response to the Trump campaign's allegations.

Iran's mission to the UN told Reuters news agency that its cyber capabilities were defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces, and that it had no plans to launch such cyberattacks.

Tehran has a poor relationship with Trump. During his presidency, the US killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from a multilateral Iranian nuclear deal.

Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror, as he did during his first four years in the White House, Cheung said.

The suspect in the July assassination attempt on Trump had no ties to Iran, but a CNN report last month claimed that U.S. intelligence had uncovered an Iranian plot against Trump. Iran has denied the accusations.

The U.S. Justice Department last week unsealed criminal charges against Pakistani national Asif Merchant, who has ties to Iran and is accused of plotting assassination attempts against U.S. politicians, including Trump.

