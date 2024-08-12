Politics
The Prime Ministers Who Killed the Conservative Party: Boris Johnson, Part 7
We’re picking out a selection of articles from the last ten years about Conservative prime ministers who have led a relentless push to the left and, in the process, ruined the party they led. This article was first published on 27 November 2023, under the headline “Only Boris Johnson could call rising immigration a ‘Brexit victory’”” . “
BORIS Johnson. If I am ever to speak of this man again, it will be too soon. This week, after the publication of revised immigration figures which showed that net immigration to the UK for 2022 was 745,000, an “upgrade” from 606,000 As announced earlier this year (and a record 1.3 million over the last two years), former PM and imbecile Johnson somehow managed to say that this was a victory for Brexit!
And those are just the net figures. As the Office for National Statistics explains here, in the year ending June 2023, the provisional estimate of long-term immigration was 1.18 million. This is an estimated increase of 102,000 on the current year in June 2022. The provisional estimates give an early indication that relatively high levels of immigration are starting to decline. As of December 2022, immigration was estimated at 1.23 million. (Emphasis added)
If you look at the graph in the link, immigration figures exploded after the end of the EU transition period and with the introduction of what the graph marks as “the new immigration system.”This is the new points-based system for work and study visas, designed to coincide with Brexit. And who was in charge of this immigration system? Well, none other than Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister at the time. He was the one who held the power.
Remind me again: was his manifesto promising to increase immigration by this amount? Is this what all those Red Wall voters voted for? Is this what people voted for Brexit for? I am baffled. I am baffled. I am truly baffled.
And now, quite incredibly, Johnson tells us that this is a ploy for Remainers! So immigration is 1.23 million and it's a set-up for Remainers!
I must quote the former Prime Minister in the Daily Mail Last week he told us: “Look closely at these immigration figures and you will see that many things reflect the UK’s situation. The figures show, quite clearly, that the anti-Brexit brigade were completely wrong about the attractiveness of post-Brexit Britain. They said we would become some kind of global leper, full of xenophobia, and that the world’s talent would be left out. Well, that was always rubbish and these figures prove it.”
The numbers show that motivated people from all over the world are eager to come to this country, and I can tell you, as a child of the 1970s, a time of decline and net emigration, that this was not always the case.
These figures also show the great humanitarian and compassionate instinct of the British people, who are reaching out to those fleeing chaos and murder in Ukraine, or oppression in Hong Kong.
The immigration figures are a testament to this country's amazing higher education system and the sheer number of bright young people whose families are willing to pay very high tuition fees to enable them to come here and attend the best universities in the world. All of these are positive aspects of the immigration data, but let's be frank.
The figures also show that after Brexit we underestimated the attractiveness of the UK. But the figures show that the UK labour market continues to attract large numbers of low-skilled people to work here, for low wages. That is wrong. The beauty of Brexit is that we can change those incentives and solve the problem in a way that no other European country can.
He is a genius. You have to admit that this man knows how to tell stories. And Johnson says at the end of his article: “But we cannot continue to live in an economic system that depends entirely on the arrival every year of new low-skilled, low-paid workers from all over the world. Britain is the most densely populated large country in Europe.”
Immigration has become a kind of Ponzi scheme, encouraging us to bring in more and more people, rather than addressing all the reasons for the UK's under-productivity: skills, welfare, infrastructure.
It is clear from these figures that we have been misled by the post-Covid lull and have set the minimum income for a general work visa far too low. It should be raised to $40,000 immediately.
This doesn’t really work. EU countries can’t control immigration from other EU countries, that’s true. But that’s not what’s causing the ridiculous immigration figures in the UK. It’s immigration from outside the EU that’s exploded. And the UK can control that, if it wants to, whether we’re in the EU or not. Our extremely well-designed welfare and support measures to attract potential migrants and new arrivals are also the UK’s responsibility. Here are some examples: here And hereensuring that new arrivals don't miss out on anything.
THE Times stressed on Saturday that a poll by Migration Watch UK found thatTwo-thirds of Britons are worried about the impact of current levels of immigration on population growth.
In fact, the record level of immigration is being blamed on the system introduced by Johnson in 2021, which made it much easier for non-EU migrants to enter the UK to live, work and study. Before that, net migration from outside the EU was 179,000, but in the year to June that figure rose to 768,000. Migration from the EU now accounts for just 11% of total immigration, down from 63% in 2016.
According to Boris Johnson, the man who has presided over this, the man who has presided over unprecedented levels of immigration, this is a great thing. It shows how fabulous the United Kingdom is. Let me repeat what Johnson said: the immigration figures are a testament to the amazing higher education sector in this country and the huge number of bright young people whose families are prepared to pay very high tuition fees to enable them to come here and attend the best universities in the world. All of these are positive aspects of the immigration data. (Emphasis added again.)
Johnson is proposing to raise the minimum wage to $40,000 a year to allow people to come and work in the UK and that will solve the immigration problem. I mean, if you say so. That's an argument, for sure.
And what does the right-wing establishment do with Boris Johnson, the man who bequeathed these immigration figures to the UK? Did they say, wait a second, that’s not why you were elected to power? Did they say, wait a second, the Brexit vote was probably not a vote to increase immigration figures to over a million?
No, of course not. Boris Johnson is never held accountable for his disastrous public policy decisions, from lockdown to his immigration policy. Boris Johnson is never held accountable for his appalling behaviour. Instead, Johnson is given a column in the Daily Mail and a programme on the GB News television news, with a very harsh tone.
Don't you feel like someone, somewhere, is laughing at you? And it's at your expense? Johnson, as usual, will laugh all the way to the bank.
