Inside the three worst weeks of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign





The Aug. 2 dinner at the home of Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick was a massive event. The roughly 130 people in attendance included some of Trump’s wealthiest supporters, including billionaire financier Bill Ackman and Omeed Malik, chairman of another fund, 1789 Capital.

Some guests hoped Trump would make it clear he was reevaluating his position after a series of damaging mistakes. He didn't.

Responding to a question expressing concern about the upcoming election during a roundtable discussion, Trump said, “We have to stop the steal,” once again returning to false claims about the 2020 election that his advisers have urged him to abandon because they don’t help him with swing voters.

Trump also discussed his remarks two days earlier in which he questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, according to two people present.

It was a blatant display of incitement to racial hatred, and it immediately reprogrammed American television news networks: it falsely claimed that Harris had recently decided to identify as black for political purposes.

But Trump showed no regrets. I think I was right, he told donors Friday night.

The fundraiser came amid a wave of unrest and self-harm that began after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21 and endorsed Harris.

Trump found the shift disorienting, those who knew him said. He had grown accustomed to campaigning against an 81-year-old incumbent. Suddenly, he found himself in a race against a black woman nearly 20 years his junior, who drew large, enthusiastic crowds.

Those around Trump see a destabilized candidate, not the man who saw thousands of delegates cheer him on the opening night of the Republican National Convention last month. Trump, with his ear bandaged, was then a living martyr after the assassination attempt two days earlier.

A Trump spokesman, Brian Hughes, said the former president continued to run a successful campaign and built a movement to make our nation great again. Another spokesman, Steven Cheung, insisted that Trump had presented a positive vision for the country that contrasted with the dangerously liberal policies of Biden and Harris.

But for Trump's close allies, that first night in Milwaukee now seems like a faint memory, as if it never happened.

Over the past two weeks, Trump has received complaints from donors about his running mate, J.D. Vance, as media coverage exploring Vance's past statements has unearthed remarks including a complaint that America was run by childless cat ladies.

Trump has rejected outright suggestions from donors that he replace Vance on the ticket. But he has privately asked his advisers whether they were aware of Vance's comments about childless women before Trump selected him.

Trump hasn’t shown that he’s lost confidence in Vance. Instead, he’s given him simple advice: Attack, attack, attack. And Trump was impressed last week by Vance’s attacks on Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, during the campaign.

Although he has publicly stated that he would rather face Harris than Biden, those close to him say that is false. He was on track for almost certain victory. Now he must work to get there.

But Trump has also been buffeted by a seven-week roller coaster of events: an assassination attempt, the selection of a running mate, a nominating convention, the withdrawal of his opponents from the race, the entry of a galvanizing new rival, a potential Iranian assassination threat against him and new levels of security that have made his properties look more like bunkers than at any time since he took office.

What also disturbs him is that for the first time in his political life, his opponent has received more media coverage than he has. Moreover, Kamala Harris' media coverage has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Harris received the equivalent of the largest in-kind contribution of free media that I have ever seen in all the years I have been campaigning for president,” said Tony Fabrizio, the Trump campaign’s chief pollster.

Trump seems to want to make his new situation disappear. He claimed on Truth Social, without evidence, that Biden regretted his decision to withdraw and wanted to reverse it. He has repeatedly said how badly he thinks Democrats have treated Biden. He has complained about the unfairness of having to restart the race. He has decried the waste of Biden’s time, energy, and millions of dollars, only to find himself facing a new opponent in the final 100-day sprint.

And Trump told an aide that Democrats were trying to steal the election from him again, comparing the reshuffling of the Democratic ticket to the situation when state legislatures changed voting rules in the middle of the 2020 election cycle because of the COVID pandemic.

He also peppered his advisers with questions about Harris' ability to maintain her momentum, constantly asking what new polls show.

Nearly three weeks after Harris became his Democratic opponent, Trump and his campaign are still struggling to agree on how to define her, what message to use to attack her and even what nickname to use to demean her.

He first called her Laffin Kamala, mocking her laugh, before going on to call her other epithets, including “Crooked,” a slur he had used against both Hillary Clinton and Biden. Lately, he has preferred to call her “Crazy Kamala.”

His advisers have urged Trump to portray Harris as someone who frequently changes positions, some of them recalling how successfully President George W. Bush used that strategy against John Kerry in the 2004 presidential race.

Trump called it false, but in counterproductive ways, such as asking whether Harris, who is black, is black.

Outside advisers and allies have also called on Trump to impress upon him the political danger of continuing such attacks. Kellyanne Conway, who ran his 2016 campaign, recently advised Trump to stick to political contrasts rather than personal attacks and to treat Harris as a formidable opponent, as he did with Clinton.

That advice went unheeded. At his news conference Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump again attacked Harris, calling her a villain, denigrating her intelligence and saying she was disrespecting both his black and Indian heritage.

Perhaps the clearest indication that Trump was unable to force the public debate on his terms came a week ago, when he abruptly declared in a midnight social media post that a debate on ABC News, to which he had agreed when Biden was a candidate, was now off and that he would debate Harris only on the more hospitable turf of Fox News.

Trump was widely mocked for his fears of a confrontation with Harris.

On Thursday, he backtracked, telling his news conference that he would indeed run in the ABC debate and proposing two others.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

