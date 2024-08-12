The government considers it natural that the budget for the Indonesian Independence Day ceremony on August 17 will increase

President Joko Widodo has finally spoken out on increasing the budget for the 79th Indonesian Independence Day ceremony on August 17. The budget increase is due to holding the ceremony in two locations, namely in the archipelago capital (IKN), North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan and Jakarta.

Jokowi stressed that the budget increase was natural.

Yes, before it was only called one place, it was because there was a transition, so it became two places, but it was not such a high jump. “I think it is normal and reasonable and the budget also belongs to the State Secretariat,” Jokowi said.

On another occasion, Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno admitted that there was indeed an increase in the budget because this time the ceremony was held in two locations. Without going into details, Pratikno claimed that the increase in the budget had not increased significantly.

The current ceremony is held in two locations, of course the budget is bigger than before but not significantly. I don't remember (budget increase), he answered briefly.

Pratikno also denied reports that the government would later hire a luxury Alphard car to transport important guests to IKN. According to him, the government will only use bus transport.

Due to limited infrastructure, we have to provide many buses. “Even then, we coordinated with local officials, East Kalimantan officials, the regional government, the regency government, with the regional police chief, the regional military commander, working together so that what is needed during the proclamation process can be achieved,” Pratikno explained.

On Saturday (10/8), the government held a carnival of the double flag of Red and White and the text of the proclamation which was paraded from the National Monument (Monas) to the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN). This carnival is part of a series of activities commemorating the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Yusuf Permana, explained that this carnival involves many elements of society and institutions, which reflects the spirit of unity and mutual cooperation of the Indonesian nation.

This carnival was led by the Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono and began with the presentation of a duplicate of the red and white flag and the text of the proclamation in the Independence Hall of the National Monument of the Head of the Presidential Secretariat to the Purna Paskibraka Duta Pancasila team.

The carnival also involved around 180 Abang-None from DKI Jakarta, 122 retired Paskibraka from DKI Jakarta province, as well as students from the Institute of Internal Government (IPDN), polytechnics and civil service.

“What is interesting about this carnival is the route. Usually, the carnival route is only from Monas to Merdeka Palace, but this time we are creating history by holding the carnival from the national monument to the capital of the archipelago,” said Yusuf.

After a road trip to Jakarta, the flag and the proclamation text were flown to Balikpapan, East Kalimantan province, by an Indonesian Air Force Boeing aircraft. Upon arrival at Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport, the flag and the proclamation text will be brought to the State Palace at IKN.





Public policy observer Trubus Rahadiansyah regrets that the budget has exploded due to holding the 79th Indonesian Independence Day ceremony in two locations. According to him, since the economic situation of the community has not yet recovered, it would be better to save the budget by holding the ceremony in the same place, namely Jakarta.

My suggestion for a good legacy is to just keep it in Jakarta. Budget-efficient, because there was confusing information between the State Secretariat and the KSP as if the implementation (of the August 17 ceremony) was normal with a large budget. This will actually create distrust among the public because they know it is a waste of budget. “After all, they did not explain the budget or planning from the beginning,” Trubus said in an interview with VOA.

According to him, this can also lead to budget embezzlement or corruption. Apart from that, there were reports that residents from the surrounding areas of East Kalimantan were not allowed to watch the ceremony live.

And they say local people are not allowed to watch it live, so what's the point? There is no emergency, what's the point? This independence belongs to all of us, this commemoration marks the heroism of our heroes who fought. What I mean is that on August 17, the public should have participated. “If it is held at the IKN, the costs will already be (inflated) and the infrastructure will not be there yet, which would embarrass Indonesia in the eyes of the international community,” he explained.

Apart from that, since the regulations regarding the transfer of the country's capital from Jakarta to IKN have not yet been signed, Jokowi should think realistically about holding the ceremony in Jakarta, as IKN has not yet been officially declared the capital of the Republic of Indonesia.

The regulations derived from the IKN law have also not been signed due to the developments in the situation. In fact, two discourses are developing in the public. “It seems that Pak Prabowo's leadership is not too ambitious to continue, which is why the public also considers the potential for collapse to be high,” he concluded. [gi/jm]