Politics
Immigration continues to derail British leaders – POLITICO
Boris Johnson
Under Johnson, small boat crossings of the Channel became a problem of great importance. month after month Under his leadership, a record number of people undertook this perilous journey.
To solve this problem and stop these boats, as Johnson called them, he and his Home Secretary Priti Patel came up with a plan: to send asylum seekers crossing the Channel to Rwanda permanently.
But two months after it was announced, the plan, pushed as a deterrent by Johnson, plunged into crisis after the first flight was cancelled minutes before take-off, following a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.
Johnson resigned a month later, after being caught up in further scandals, leaving his plan for Rwanda in the hands of his successors.
Johnson has admitted After his tenure as prime minister, legal immigration increased to too high a level under his leadership, despite a promise in his 2019 election manifesto that overall numbers would decline.
Liz Truss
She could have stayed in power by a single lettuce, but there was still time for a row over immigration during Liz Truss's ill-fated term.
After being forced to resign as Truss's Home Secretary, right-wing Conservative activist Suella Braverman sent a scathing letter to the Prime Minister, expressing serious concerns about his commitment to deliver on his 2019 manifesto promise to reduce immigration, as well as to stop irregular cross-Channel migration.
Although we never got to see the results, Truss reportedly planned to liberalise UK immigration rules as part of an overall effort to revive Britain's stagnant economy.
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has recognised the electoral potential of migration, but his record on how to approach the issue is mixed.
Blame After Johnson's government (of which he was chief finance minister) recorded high levels of net migration, Sunak quickly promised to bring these figures back to sustainable levels.
He unveiled draconian new visa rules last December, which included making it much harder for people to bring non-British spouses to the UK.
New figures on visa applications for migrants, published Friday, It appears that these plans worked on their own terms, even if they were watered down before implementation due to fears of a blow to the British economy.
But Sunak has arguably given himself a bigger headache on the issue of irregular immigration by promising to stop the boats altogether and putting that pledge at the forefront of his address to the country.
Sunak has pinned his hopes on Johnson’s Rwanda plan. He has spent a lot of energy and political capital introducing revised versions of the legislation to try to get it through the courts and finally allow flights to take off.
These flights were finally due to take off in July this year. But Sunak called the election, lost it in a landslide, and the costly and unpopular project was abandoned by Starmer.
Keir Starmer
As Britain hopes for a period of calm after the riots, Starmer faces the question of how to address the underlying issues that have caused so much disorder without being seen as caving to the far right.
While Few people in the UK have sympathy For the rioters, the issue of immigration in general has, according to polls, moved up the agenda for Britons since Starmer took office. And his allies are aware of the electoral threat posed by the staunchly anti-immigration British Reform Party.
Small boat crossings have continued since Starmer came to power, having scrapped the Rwanda plan. Instead, Starmer wants to create a new border security command unit to reduce Channel crossings by cracking down on people smugglers. His Conservative critics call this simply a rehash of ideas they have tried before.
As the dust settles on the riots, Labour MPs and strategists are keen to focus on root causes beyond just migration. An ally of Starmer’s chief strategist, Morgan McSweeney, speaking on the condition of anonymity to be candid about the strategy, told POLITICO’s London Playbook that it’s about doing the right things, like improving economic growth and public services for deprived areas, while being really, really proactive in communicating about them.
Claire Ainsley, Starmer’s former head of policy, now at the Progressive Policy Institute, added that discontent with extremists is not easily dissipated. She added: “Beyond law and order, the political centre-left must have a better response to the challenges people face than the political right. Our culture of inclusion and tolerance must be reaffirmed.”
Stefan Boscia contributed reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-migration-keir-starmer-far-right-extremism-riots/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Immigration continues to derail British leaders – POLITICO
- Glamorgan loses intimate affair on Grace Road
- Meta's Instagram is back online in Turkey after 9 days as Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government lifts trading banSee news
- Keir Starmer criticised for his response to UK riots
- Comparing the United States' performance at the Paris Olympics and previous Summer Games
- The Olympics brought us so many viral moments and many more questions
- Deep learning model rivals radiologists in detecting prostate cancer with MRI
- The government considers it natural that the budget for the Indonesian Independence Day ceremony on August 17 will increase
- Inside the three worst weeks of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign
- Hockey team visits Golden Temple after winning bronze at Olympics | Chandigarh News
- Mill Valley's Grumet Wins National Tennis Title
- Trump Spreads False Conspiracy Theory About Detroit Crowd Size