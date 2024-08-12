Immigration continues to derail British leaders – POLITICO

Boris Johnson

Under Johnson, small boat crossings of the Channel became a problem of great importance. month after month Under his leadership, a record number of people undertook this perilous journey.

To solve this problem and stop these boats, as Johnson called them, he and his Home Secretary Priti Patel came up with a plan: to send asylum seekers crossing the Channel to Rwanda permanently.

But two months after it was announced, the plan, pushed as a deterrent by Johnson, plunged into crisis after the first flight was cancelled minutes before take-off, following a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

Johnson resigned a month later, after being caught up in further scandals, leaving his plan for Rwanda in the hands of his successors.

Johnson has admitted After his tenure as prime minister, legal immigration increased to too high a level under his leadership, despite a promise in his 2019 election manifesto that overall numbers would decline.

Liz Truss

She could have stayed in power by a single lettuce, but there was still time for a row over immigration during Liz Truss's ill-fated term.

After being forced to resign as Truss's Home Secretary, right-wing Conservative activist Suella Braverman sent a scathing letter to the Prime Minister, expressing serious concerns about his commitment to deliver on his 2019 manifesto promise to reduce immigration, as well as to stop irregular cross-Channel migration.

Although we never got to see the results, Truss reportedly planned to liberalise UK immigration rules as part of an overall effort to revive Britain's stagnant economy.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has recognised the electoral potential of migration, but his record on how to approach the issue is mixed.

Blame After Johnson's government (of which he was chief finance minister) recorded high levels of net migration, Sunak quickly promised to bring these figures back to sustainable levels.

He unveiled draconian new visa rules last December, which included making it much harder for people to bring non-British spouses to the UK.

Rishi Sunak has arguably given himself a bigger headache on the issue of illegal immigration by promising to stop the boats altogether. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

New figures on visa applications for migrants, published Friday, It appears that these plans worked on their own terms, even if they were watered down before implementation due to fears of a blow to the British economy.

But Sunak has arguably given himself a bigger headache on the issue of irregular immigration by promising to stop the boats altogether and putting that pledge at the forefront of his address to the country.

Sunak has pinned his hopes on Johnson’s Rwanda plan. He has spent a lot of energy and political capital introducing revised versions of the legislation to try to get it through the courts and finally allow flights to take off.

These flights were finally due to take off in July this year. But Sunak called the election, lost it in a landslide, and the costly and unpopular project was abandoned by Starmer.

Keir Starmer

As Britain hopes for a period of calm after the riots, Starmer faces the question of how to address the underlying issues that have caused so much disorder without being seen as caving to the far right.

While Few people in the UK have sympathy For the rioters, the issue of immigration in general has, according to polls, moved up the agenda for Britons since Starmer took office. And his allies are aware of the electoral threat posed by the staunchly anti-immigration British Reform Party.

Keir Starmer's immediate challenge is to tackle far-right extremism. | Toby Melville/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Small boat crossings have continued since Starmer came to power, having scrapped the Rwanda plan. Instead, Starmer wants to create a new border security command unit to reduce Channel crossings by cracking down on people smugglers. His Conservative critics call this simply a rehash of ideas they have tried before.

As the dust settles on the riots, Labour MPs and strategists are keen to focus on root causes beyond just migration. An ally of Starmer’s chief strategist, Morgan McSweeney, speaking on the condition of anonymity to be candid about the strategy, told POLITICO’s London Playbook that it’s about doing the right things, like improving economic growth and public services for deprived areas, while being really, really proactive in communicating about them.

Claire Ainsley, Starmer’s former head of policy, now at the Progressive Policy Institute, added that discontent with extremists is not easily dissipated. She added: “Beyond law and order, the political centre-left must have a better response to the challenges people face than the political right. Our culture of inclusion and tolerance must be reaffirmed.”

Stefan Boscia contributed reporting.