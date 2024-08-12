Recep Tayyip ErdoganThe government has lifted its nine-day ban on Meta Platforms, Inc. META Instagramfollowing the Mark Zuckerberg-The social media platform run by US President Donald Trump has agreed to comply with Turkey's demands.
What happened:On Saturday, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu taken at Xformerly Twitterand announced the latest development.
He said Turkey had blocked access to Instagram due to the platform's failure to “respond to our requests due to the policies it has implemented in the context of catalog crimes.”
“From the beginning, we wanted social media platforms to comply with the laws of the Republic of Turkey,” he said, adding that Instagram had now agreed to meet Turkey’s demands.
Meta did not immediately respond tofrom Benzingarequest for comment.
Why it matters:The ban is a result of Instagram's alleged failure to comply with Turkish laws and public sensitivities, particularly regarding posts on Ismail Haniyehthe assassinated leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Instagram reportedly removed condolence posts over Haniyeh's assassination. Fahrettin Altuna Turkish communications official, blasted Instagram for what he described as censorship last week. “I also strongly condemn the social media platform Instagram for actively blocking people from posting condolence messages for the passing of Hamas leader Haniyeh without citing policy violations,” he posted on Twitter.XformerlyTwitteradding: “This is censorship, pure and simple.”
This was not the first time that Meta faced regulatory problems in Turkey. In April this year, Meta suspended its operations Son service in the country in response to an interim order of the Turkish Competition Authority.
