Modi launches over 100 climate-resilient crops | Latest News India





New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 65 crops at the government's agricultural research centre in Pusa Complex in the national capital, asking agricultural scientists to engage with farmers once a month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with farmers and scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa in New Delhi on Sunday. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also present. (HT) The Prime Minister released seeds and planting material at three demonstration sites of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), a state-run body. He was accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state ministers Bhagirath Choudhary and Ram Nath Thakur. Interacting with scientists, Modi said experts from ICAR, agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (district agricultural science centres) should proactively interact with farmers and brief them on new varieties and technologies every month. Also read | Union Cabinet approves clean crop programme to boost horticulture Modi also met a group of farmers and sought their views and suggestions for the government. He asked farmers to adopt technologies to add value and diversify their crops. According to him, high-yielding and climate-resilient crops would reduce costs for farmers and provide better nutrition to consumers. Adapting to climate change has become urgent for the world’s second-largest producer of wheat and rice, and the largest producer of onions, sugar and bananas, experts say. Intense heatwaves and an erratic monsoon have reduced wheat and pulse production in the last two years, pushing up food prices. India is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries; there is a greater need for adaptation strategies in agriculture, the government’s Economic Survey 2023-24 said. Chouhan said the government was emphasising on a lab-to-field approach so that science reaches farmers directly. The new varieties, whose seeds are now to be produced on a large scale, will fully reach farmers' fields within three years, he said. The features unveiled on Sunday include rice that can withstand submersion or flooding, climate-resistant guava, a green gram variety specially adapted to the National Capital Region, buckwheat, heat-resistant durum wheat, calcium-rich finger millet, cashew nut, pure-line ashwagandha (withania somnifera, an herb) and a superior mango variety, among a host of other strains. Also read | Announcement not enough, legal guarantee needed for MSP, say farmers' unions The varieties include 34 major crops and 27 horticultural traits. Major crops include millets, fodder crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton and a range of fibre crops. ICAR is continuously conducting research and developing new traits and seeds of all major crops. We still have one of the lowest yields per hectare in many crops. Production is high, but productivity is low. Due to limitations in horizontal land expansion, agriculture can only grow vertically. This requires vigorous research, said VK Singh, a former ICAR scientist.

